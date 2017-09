Israel’s Elbit Systems Ltd. said on Tuesday it won a contract worth 240 million dollars to provide a wide array of defence electronic systems to an unnamed country in Africa.

The contract, which will be carried out over a two-year period, is comprised of Directed Infra-red Counter Measure (DIRCM) systems to protect aircraft from shoulder fired missiles, based on passive infrared systems.

Inclusive are also missile warning systems, radio and communication systems, land systems, mini-unmanned air systems and helicopters upgrade.

(Source: Reuters/NAN)