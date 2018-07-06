The Sun News
Latest
6th July 2018 - Israel ex-minister goes on trial on charges of spying for Iran
6th July 2018 - Nigerian woman who flew to US on doctor’s advice gives birth to quadruplets
6th July 2018 - Mallam Ciroma: His principles, politics
6th July 2018 - Suicide as emotional Bermuda triangle
6th July 2018 - The bloodbath in Plateau State
6th July 2018 - The APC implosion
6th July 2018 - Charles Krauthammer, doctor and writer
6th July 2018 - Wike’s development strides
6th July 2018 - Ciroma: Obaseki extols virtues, commiserates with Yobe govt, family
6th July 2018 - Why we wanted northern president in 2011 instead of Jonathan – Adamu Ciroma
Home / World News / Israel ex-minister goes on trial on charges of spying for Iran
GONAN SEGEV - SPYING

Israel ex-minister goes on trial on charges of spying for Iran

— 6th July 2018

Former Israeli energy minister Gonen Segev, seen here at a 2004 remand hearing following his arrest on suspicion of attempted drug-trafficking, has gone on trial on charges of spying for Israel’s arch-foe Iran.

A former Israeli government minister went on trial on Thursday on charges of spying for arch-foe Iran in a case which has been kept under tight wraps on security grounds. Gonen Segev, who served as energy and infrastructure minister from 1995 to 1996, is charged with “espionage against the state of Israel, assisting the enemy in time of war and passing information with the intention of harming state security.”

Journalists were excluded from the hearing, which was held behind closed doors at Jerusalem district court, an AFP correspondent reported. Most of the detailed charge sheet has been redacted in its published version.

The brief hearing saw the charges read out to Segev, lawyers said, and the case was adjourned until September, without a precise date set. Prosecutor Geula Cohen stressed to journalists outside the court the “seriousness of this case implicating a former minister accused of spying on behalf of Israel’s main enemy.”

Segev’s defence lawyers have previously alleged that the few details made public so far have given a misleading impression.

Lawyer Moshe Mazor told journalists Thursday he could not discuss details due to the state-imposed censorship surrounding the case, but added that he hoped “this affair will regain its proper proportions by the end of the proceedings.”

Segev is accused of providing Iran with “information related to the energy market, security sites in Israel, buildings and officials in political and security bodies, and more” while he was living in Nigeria between 2012 and his arrest at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport in May this year.

He is accused of travelling to Iran to meet his minders. Segev, who served in the Labour government of prime minister Yitzhak Rabin after defecting from the far right to cast the decisive vote in favour of the Oslo II agreement with the Palestinians, has previously served prison time on criminal charges.

In 2004 he was charged with trying to smuggle 30,000 ecstasy pills into Israel from the Netherlands, using a diplomatic passport with a falsified expiry date.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MALLAM CIROMA

Mallam Ciroma: His principles, politics

— 6th July 2018

Ismail Omipidan For the larger part of the Second Republic, a political structure code-named ‘Kaduna Mafia,’ resonated across the political divides. Whether it was in the military or civil institutions, Kaduna Mafia rang bell. It was a force to reckon with till the advent of this present democracy in 1998. The Kaduna Mafia, as a…

  • OBASEKI - CIROMA - VIRTUES

    Ciroma: Obaseki extols virtues, commiserates with Yobe govt, family

    — 6th July 2018

    Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has extolled the virtues of late Adamu Ciroma, whose died at an Abuja hospital, yesterday. Obaseki praised the late Ciroma for his contributions to Nigeria’s development and his selfless service to building a thriving country. “I was saddened by the loss of elder statesman, Adamu Ciroma. “Ciroma was a…

  • Why we wanted northern president in 2011 instead of Jonathan – Adamu Ciroma

    — 6th July 2018

    Elder statesman and former Minister of Finance, Mallam Adamu Ciroma, who died at 80 yesterday, had lashed out at the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, describing it as full of “too much corruption. Speaking in an exclusive interview conducted by Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Limited, Eric Osagie in 2013 when he was Executive Director,…

  • PRAYER AND FASTING

    Killings: CAN holds nationwide protest rally July 11, declares 3-day fasting

    — 6th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos, with agency report The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared July 9 to July 11, as national days of prayers and fasting, against what it described as unwarranted killings across the country. CAN appealed to well-meaning Nigerians, within and outside the country, to join Christians on July 11,…

  • APC - COURT ORDER - FAYEMI

    We’ve no court papers against Fayemi – APC

    — 6th July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC), National leadership has said it does not have any court order against its candidate for the Ekiti State governorship poll, Dr. Kayode Fayemi. The National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, stated this in Abuja, while fielding questions from journalists on the alleged court suit filed against…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share