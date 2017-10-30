The Sun News
Latest
30th October 2017 - Israel delays move to expand Jerusalem
30th October 2017 - India, Italy committed to collaborate against terror
30th October 2017 - Don’t lift ban on rice importation – Farmers beg FG
30th October 2017 - Danjuma Goje loses wife
30th October 2017 - New twist in death of Kogi civil servant
30th October 2017 - India: Separated twin ‘opens eyes’ four days after surgery
30th October 2017 - Buhari, Quattara in secret meeting
30th October 2017 - Automotive policy biting harder on economy – LCCI
30th October 2017 - BREAKING: Catalan leaders face rebellion charge
30th October 2017 - Ohanaeze targets 2023 presidency
Home / World News / Israel delays move to expand Jerusalem

Israel delays move to expand Jerusalem

— 30th October 2017

Under pressure from the United States, Israel has delayed a bill that would connect a number of West Bank settlements to Jerusalem, officials said on Sunday.

The bill aims to solidify the city’s Jewish majority, but stops short of formal annexation, making the practical implications unclear. The bill says the communities would be considered “daughter municipalities” of Jerusalem.

The Palestinians claim both east Jerusalem and the West Bank, territories captured by Israel in the 1967 war, as part of their future state, a position that has wide international backing. Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move not recognized internationally.

Israel’s Haaretz newspaper quoted Netanyahu as saying Israel needs to coordinate the bill with the US.

“The Americans turned to us and inquired what the bill was about. As we have been coordinating with them until now, it is worth (to continue) talking and coordinating with them. We are working to promote and develop the settlement enterprise,” it quoted Netanyahu as saying at a government meeting Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, David Bitan, the Likud party’s parliamentary whip and a close Netanyahu ally, told Army Radio the vote was delayed because “there is American pressure claiming this is annexation.”

Peace Now, an Israeli anti-settlement watchdog group, says the bill would amount to “de facto annexation” and be a clear step toward full annexation of the West Bank.

US President Donald Trump’s envoy, Jason Greenblatt, has been shuttling throughout the region in hopes of restarting peace talks, which last collapsed in 2014.

But in contrast to the Obama administration, Trump has not explicitly endorsed a Palestinian state. He also has shown some tolerance for settlement construction, urging Israel to show restraint but saying a complete halt is unnecessary.

Israel says the fate of the settlements, home to more than 600,000 Israelis, should be decided through peace talks along with other core issues like security. (HindustanTimes)

Post Views: 38
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Don’t lift ban on rice importation – Farmers beg FG

— 30th October 2017

Chairman of Rice Farmers in Daura, Katsina State, Alhaji Jamilu Ibrahim, has urged the Federal Government not to lift the ban on the importation of rice. The Federal Government banned the importation of rice to protect local rice farmers and promote local rice consumption in the country. Ibrahim said after a meeting of Local Rice…

  • Danjuma Goje loses wife

    — 30th October 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja A former Governor of Gombe State, Danjuma Goje, has lost his wife, Yelwa. According to a statement released by the son of late Yelwa, Ahmed Mohammed, the former first lady of Gombe State died in the United States of America. Although it was not stated, Daily Sun learnt that she died…

  • New twist in death of Kogi civil servant

    — 30th October 2017

    …My brother died because the wife said he was not the father the father of their triplet – Brother …Kogi State Govt. accused of inducing brother ..It’s a campaign of clumny – Govt. FROM: EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, LOKOJA The end may not have been heard in what appears to be a  new twist in the case…

  • Buhari, Quattara in secret meeting

    — 30th October 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, met behind closed doors with Ivorien President Alassane Quattara, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting started around 12:15 p.m shortly after the Cote d’Ivoire President arrived the Villa. The meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can…

  • Automotive policy biting harder on economy – LCCI

    — 30th October 2017

    The automotive policy is biting harder on the economy and must be urgently reviewed, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said on Monday in Lagos. The Director-General of LCCI, Mr. Muda Yusuf, who made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the review was necessary for…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share