The Sun News
Latest
2nd April 2018 - Israel cancels plan to deport African migrants
2nd April 2018 - Enugu police investigate reports of gang rape at Flavour concert
2nd April 2018 - Defend yourself against attacks, but…., says Garba Shehu
2nd April 2018 - Alvan Ikoku College boils again over selection of Provost
2nd April 2018 - Bishop Kukah blames Nigeria’s leadership woes on poor parenting
2nd April 2018 - Support for scrabble will boost tourism – former world champion Jighere
2nd April 2018 - Easter: Cleric urges Nigerians to be part of solutions not problems
2nd April 2018 - Police arrest 5 over Ilorin cult clash
2nd April 2018 - Nigeria assumes AU-PSC Chair
2nd April 2018 - BBNaija: Iyanya, Bisola, invite Teddy A to music collaboration
Home / World News / Israel cancels plan to deport African migrants

Israel cancels plan to deport African migrants

— 2nd April 2018

France24

Israel announced, on Monday, that it had reached a deal with the UN refugee agency to cancel a controversial plan to deport African migrants and replace it with a new one that will see thousands sent to Western countries.

A minimum of 16,250 migrants will be resettled in unspecified Western nations under the agreement announced in a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

Netanyahu in January announced the implementation of a programme to remove migrants who entered illegally, giving them a choice between leaving voluntarily or facing indefinite imprisonment with eventual forced expulsion.

According to interior ministry figures, there are currently some 42,000 African migrants in Israel, half of them children, women or men with families, who are not facing immediate deportation.

They are mainly Sudanese and Eritrean.

As the migrants could face danger or imprisonment if returned to their homelands, Israel offered to relocate them to an unnamed African country, which deportees and aid workers said was Rwanda or Uganda.

The statement on Monday said the new plan meant there was no longer a need to send migrants to unnamed third countries.

The plans had drawn sharp criticism from the United Nations refugee agency as well as from some Israelis and rights activists.

The migrants’ presence in Israel has become a political issue, with Netanyahu referring to them as “not refugees but illegal infiltrators”.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Enugu Flavour concert RAPE

Enugu police investigate reports of gang rape at Flavour concert

— 2nd April 2018

The Police Command in Enugu State has begun investigation on alleged incidents of gang rape by some suspected youths in the southeastern Nigerian state during a free concert by popular music performer Flavour on Saturday. The Command’s spokesman, Superintendent of Police Ebere Amaraizu, announced this in Enugu on Monday in a statement. He said that…

  • Defend yourself against attacks, but…., says Garba Shehu

    — 2nd April 2018

    Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, says that there was nothing wrong in innocent citizens defending themselves when attacked but that it has to be done within the ambit of the law. This was in reaction to a statement credited to a former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus…

  • PROVOST Ikoku

    Alvan Ikoku College boils again over selection of Provost

    — 2nd April 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, is presently enmeshed in another round of crisis following the demand by a faction of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the  College, asking the Acting Provost, Dr. Dan Anyanwu, to step down over allegation that he is scheming to become the substantive Provost….

  • Bishop Kukah blames Nigeria’s leadership woes on poor parenting

    — 2nd April 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, has blamed the nation’s challenges on poor parenting, which, according to him, is a reflection of our leadership‎. Bishop Kukah stated this, in his sermon at St. Thomas Aquinas‎’s Chaplaincy, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, UDUS, at the celebration of the Easter Sunday. The…

  • PROBLEMS Okeke

    Easter: Cleric urges Nigerians to be part of solutions not problems

    — 2nd April 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke, has urged Nigerians to work on the side of proffering solutions to the nations multifarious problems instead of constituting a problem path  to the situation. The Archbishop stated this at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha, while delivering his…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share