Home / World News / Islamic State beheads 15 of its own fighters – Afghan official

Islamic State beheads 15 of its own fighters – Afghan official

— 23rd November 2017

The Islamic State, on Thursday, beheaded 15 of its own fighters due to infighting in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar, the local government said.

Further details were not available and there was no confirmation from Islamic State, whose local branch is known as Islamic State in Khorasan, an old name for the area that includes modern Afghanistan.

Separately, a bomb exploded in Nangarhar’s capital, Jalalabad, the same day, killing at least eight people, although there was no indication of who may have been responsible.

Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial governor’s spokesman, said the 15 Islamic State fighters were executed after a bout of infighting in the group, which has become notorious for its brutality. The killings occurred in the Surkh Ab bazaar of Achin district.

Nangarhar, where the movement first appeared around the beginning of 2015, is a volatile hub for Islamic State and other militant groups on Afghanistan’s porous border with Pakistan.

The Taliban and Islamic State have frequently fought each other in Nangarhar and both have been targeted by sustained U.S. air strikes.

However the exact nature of the relationship between the two groups is little understood. There have been isolated incidents in Afghanistan in which the fighters from the two groups appear to have cooperated.

According to Afghan intelligence documents reviewed by Reuters earlier this year, security officials believe Islamic State is present in nine provinces, from Nangarhar and Kunar in the east to Jawzjan, Faryab and Badakhshan in the north and Ghor in the central west. (ChannelNewsAsia)

Post Views: 8
About author

Segun Adio

Latest

2019: Makarfi’ll contest PDP presidential ticket – aide

— 23rd November 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe A former National Deputy Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Abdullahi Ibrahim Jalo has told anyone that cared to listen that the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caretaker committee, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, would contest 2019 presidential ticket of the party. Jalo also described calls by some…

  • Police vow proper investigation in husband-murder case

    — 23rd November 2017

        From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police command has assured that there will be no cover up in its handling of the murder of Bilyaminu Bello Haliru, son of the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Haliru Bello. It says that investigations in the murder case will be…

  • No plan to ban pro-Buhari rallies in Nasarawa – Al-makura

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Linus Oota, Lafia Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa State has said that he has no plan to place a ban on any individual or a political group in the state who are planning political rally to draw support for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. The governor, who dismissed the rumour,…

  • Tambuwal explains use of Paris Club refunds

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwalbof Sokoto State, on Thursday, said that the Paris club refund given to the state by the Federal Government were expended on civil servants welfare and capita projects. He said the decision was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive and his administration’ commitment to the judicious management…

  • Wike urges clerics to work for enthronement of rule of law

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on Christian clerics to work for the enthronement of the rule of law by the Federal Government. Governor Wike said that the relegation of the rule of law by the Federal Government to the back ground has led to the rise of…

