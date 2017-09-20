The Sun News
Islamic new year: Kano govt. declares Friday public holiday

— 20th September 2017

The Kano State Government has declared Friday, Sept. 22, as public holiday to mark the new Islamic year.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba and issued to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

The Islamic New Year, which is first month in the lunar Islamic calendar, coincides with activities marking the nation’s 57th anniversary celebration.

Garba quoted the acting governor, Prof Hafiz Abubakar as congratulating the people of the state and Muslims the world over, for witnessing the new year.

He said Abubakar had appealed to Kano citizens to utilise the public holiday to offer prayers for peace and prosperity of the country.

He said the the acting governor had reassured the people of the state government’s determination to work hard towards improving their living standards.

He also called on Nigerians to join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination to build a peaceful and harmonious country.

Friday, Sept. 22, is the first day of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calender and it marks the beginning of the new Islamic year 1439 after Hijra. (NAN)

Post Views: 5
