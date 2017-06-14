Islamic groups decry Army, NYSC engagements during Ramadan fast

From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A coalition of fifty Islamic Propagation Organisations, under the auspices of the Da’awah Coordination Council of Nigeria (DCCN), have lamented the conduct of some activities by the Nigerian Army and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), during the ongoing Ramadan fast.

The coalition decried what it described as “recalcitrance” of the Nigerian Army and the NYSC for conducting the screening of new recruits and camping during the Ramadan fast period.

Speaking at a press conference held in Sokoto, National President of DCCN, Malam Lawal Maidoki, said despite pleas, appeals and protests, the two organizations continued to put some Muslim youths to the rigours and temptation in their respective camps in the sacred Ramadan period.

“This act of insensitivity betrays the contempt with which Islam and its sanctity are being treated by such common national symbols as the Nigerian Army and the NYSC, among many others.

“As Muslim organisations, we consider the scheduling of the selection and the training exercises by the duo as a deliberate attempt of shortchanging the Muslim youth.”

He added that Nigerian Muslims, “do not regard as any good gesture,” the exemption of Muslim youth from the rigours of the training in Ramadan period.

“On the contrary, we regard such gesture as another denial of fundamental opportunity to get exposed to the diverse survival skills the camp such as that of the NYSC stands to offer.

“As such, the only solution to this clear injustice lies in the avoidance of all training and selections in our camps during the period of Ramadan,” Maidoki, averred.

He further called on the Muslim faithful to utilise the period of Ramadan, “to pray to live to witness a better Nigeria, where all Nigerians will be treated equally.”