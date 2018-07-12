The ISIS threat alert

Tayo Ogunbiyi

Recent reports by a United Kingdom newspaper, The Sun, that leaders of the terrorist group, Islamic State, are sneaking battle-hardened jihadists from Syria into Nigeria to train terrorists for possible attacks in Britain, should be a source of great concern to all well-meaning Nigerians. According to The Sun, “fanatics including Boko Haram insurgents were also being sent to the Middle East for training in a chilling “exchange programme”. The report further claimed that there were fears that strong links between Nigeria and the UK would make it easier for ISIS to send its killers to Britain to orchestrate terror attacks, death and destruction. It is feared ISIS would exploit regular flights between Lagos and London to export more evil to the UK.

A thorough understanding of ISIS bloody profile would reveal that any threat whatsoever from the organization should not be treated with kid gloves. The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria or Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, popularly referred to as ISIS, is a Salafi jihadist terrorist organisation and former unrecognized proto-state that follows a fundamentalist, Salafi/Wahhabi doctrine of Sunni Islam. The organization gained international prominence in early 2014 when it drove Iraqi government forces out of key cities in its Western Iraq offensive, followed by its capture of Mosul and the Sinjar massacre.

The group has been designated a terrorist organisation by the United Nations and numerous other countries. ISIS is broadly known for its history of beheadings and other types of gruesome executions of both soldiers and civilians, including journalists and aid workers, as well as its destruction of cultural heritage sites. ISIS also committed ethnic cleansing on an historic scale in northern Iraq.

ISIL originated as Jama’at al-Tawhid wal-Jihad in 1999, which pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda and participated in the Iraqi insurgency following the 2003 invasion of Iraq by Western forces at the behest of the United States. The group declared itself a global caliphate and began referring to itself as the Islamic State (IS) in June 2014. As a caliphate, it claims religious, political and military authority over all Muslims worldwide. Its adoption of the name Islamic State and its idea of a caliphate have been extensively criticized, with the United Nations, various governments and mainstream Muslim groups rejecting its statehood.