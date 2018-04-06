The Sun News
6th April 2018 - ISIS ‘caliphate’ defeat very close, says U.S. Pentagon
6th April 2018 - South Africa: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
6th April 2018 - South Korea: Park Geun-hye gets 24 years in prison for corruption
6th April 2018 - Trump threatens to slap China with additional $100bn tariffs
6th April 2018 - S. Korea notifies WTO of plans to suspend tariff concessions on US goods
6th April 2018 - China vows to fight Trump’s tariffs ‘at any cost’
6th April 2018 - Constituents want Gbajabiamila to seek another term
6th April 2018 - Gold rises after Trump proposes more tariffs on China
6th April 2018 - Inside the Red Chamber with Fred Itua ep. 3
6th April 2018 - No illegality in $1 billion for military equipment, says Buhari aide
PENTAGON

ISIS ‘caliphate’ defeat very close, says U.S. Pentagon

— 6th April 2018

The defeat of the ‘caliphate’ that the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed in Syria is near, top Defence Department officials said at the Pentagon.

Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Dana White reiterated the commitment to defeat the terrorists wherever they were found.

White said: “We have always said that our mission in Syria is the defeat of ISIS. That is nearly here, but it’s not done.

“We continue to be focused on the defeat of ISIS.

“ISIS remains a transregional threat, and the 71-nation coalition that’s fighting ISIS is committed to ensuring that we combat violent extremism wherever it is.”

A lot of great work’s been done in Syria,” Lt.-Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr., Director of Joint Staff, said according to the U.S. Department of Defence.

McKenzie noted the significant progress against ISIS, adding that the defeat-ISIS efforts are “very close to reaching an end state against the caliphate.”

__________

NAN

