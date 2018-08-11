– The Sun News
ISIAKA

Isiaka laments deplorable condition of township roads in Ogun

— 11th August 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun state,  Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has lamented the deplorable condition of township roads, particularly at the border towns and blamed the current administration for focussing only roads that “suit their ego and corruptly enrich their pockets.”

He accused the administration of being “insincere” to the plights of the people of Ogun State, declaring his party will restore sincerity to governance, if given the opportunity to govern the state come 2019.

READ ALSO: Ekiti govt. decries killing of Segun Oni’s aide, tasks security agencies on killers

Isiaka, otherwise known as GNI, made this remark while addressing party faithful on Friday, at a rally which climaxed the one week sensitisation tour of ADC to Ado-Odo/Ota Federal Constituency, held at Gangan Square, Ota, Ogun State.

He maintained that the state government, since  inception in 2011, has been able to espouse few people-oriented policies, noting that lack of  sincerity and honesty have been the bane of the current administration.

“This government from its beginning has been insincere with the people. Very few of its policies have been done with the people in mind. They have done only what suits their ego and corruptly enriches their pocket”.

“We were on tour of Obafemi-Owode/Odeda/Abeokuta North Federal Constituency two weeks ago and what we saw were not just bad roads, but total neglect of rural communities in terms of amenities. We are however shocked that Ado-Odo/Ota could be in this deplorable condition. It is second biggest local governments in this state and major contributor to the revenue profile. Infrastructure here is nothing to write home about”.

“Moving through Ado-Odo, Igbesa, Alapoti, Agbara, Ota, Ijoko and environs, all you see are signpost of poverty, squalor and degraded environment. Yet, the government is wasting billions of borrowed monies building needless bridges where not needed, failed models schools, unoccupied markets among other drain pipe projects that litter the state at huge cost to future generations. For me, this is insincerity, wickedness and man’s inhumanity to man”. Isiaka stated.

READ ALSO: Mediating family businesses

He, however, assured that if given the mandate next year,  ADC government will operate with sincerity, integrity and binding social contract in order for the people to reap dividends of democracy through construction of quality roads, provision of adequate health care, sound and quality education, among others.

Isiaka, mentioned that Ado-Odo/Ota as a border town will enjoy a new deal under the mandate of an agency called Border Towns Development Commission, that would be created if he emerges as the next governor of the state.

 

 

