Ishaku, others condemn attack on Taraba communities
ISHAKU

Ishaku, others condemn attack on Taraba communities

12th July 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has joined other notable voices to condemn the attacks on some villages in Lau Local Government Area of the state which has led to the death of over 42 persons and displacement of over a thousand people.

More than 42 people, mostly women and children, were said to have been killed across 12 villages in the State, by armed Fulani herdsmen, within the last 48 hours.

Ishaku, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Bala Dan-Abu, condemned the renewed attacks in the state and called on the Federal Government to arrest the situation.

“This continued attacks and senseless killings of innocent farmers is abominable and a call for anarchy. We want the federal government to do something more concrete in ending the spate of killings in the state.

“The governor has no control over security personnel in the state, so we are looking up to the federal government to direct security agencies to arrest the situation urgently,” he said.

Mr. Dauda Marafa, who hail from the area, told newsmen that armed Fulani herdsmen invaded communities in the local government, after attacking villages in Adamawa, killing anybody in sight.

“As of last count this morning (yesterday), 42 people were killed across 12 villages, including Bujum, Yilti, Bunzung, Sabon Gida, Kwajafa, Sobon Layi and Budon. Other villages are Bamga Dutse, Bawa Garki, Mayo Lope and Kpanti Ladi.

“Over 2,000 displaced persons from the area are currently taking refuge at Negatavah Primary and Secondary Schools in Jalingo metropolis and more are still trooping in since this new wave of attacks started.

“This has now become a trend. I think this attack is one too many and it is high time the government did something drastic to address this situation. Already a lot of people mostly farmers have been displaced and their lands taken over by herdsmen. They can’t go back to farm and here we are, experiencing even more attacks.

This is one attack too many like I have said and something needs to be done and done expediently too”, Marafa said.

He lamented the failure of security agencies to deploy their men to the area, saying the casualty figure might rise as attacks were still ongoing.

Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Peter Julius, who also hailed from the area said 19 of those killed were from five neighbouring villages and called on the Federal Government to urgently deploy security in the area to prevent the attacks from spreading.

Police Public Relations Officer, David Missal, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the attacks said six people were killed, and explained that Special Anti Robbery Squad and Mobile Police commanders have temporarily relocated to the areas under attack to calm the situation.
“Apart from the deployment of our patrol team to the area, Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations have been going there and coming back on a daily basis for the past three days to monitor the situation.

“We are also engaging critical stakeholders from the area in series of meetings with a view to restoring peace and normalcy,” he said.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 12th July 2018 at 7:12 am
    Reply

    You have nothing to condemn. You only fight the enemy- annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land or the enemy annihilate and erase you on your God given native land. It is Bloody Political War- either you win or you lose, and remain slave of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Freedom of northern natives from fulani bondage via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, is Freedom of every this territory native under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Freedom which is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

