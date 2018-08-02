– The Sun News
Latest
2nd August 2018 - Okorocha’s wife gives houses, cash to Imo women
2nd August 2018 - Kaduna Court fixes Oct. 4 to rule on Zakzaky’s bail
2nd August 2018 - Isha Sesay leaves CNN after 13 years, says ‘western media too Trump-focused’
2nd August 2018 - Israel says Assad back in charge, Syrian front likely to be peaceful
2nd August 2018 - Nasarawa Government assures traders of enabling business environment
2nd August 2018 - Bail application: El-Zakzaky, wife know fate Oct. 4
2nd August 2018 - Makarfi welcomes Saraki, Ortom others to PDP
2nd August 2018 - Catholic Church changes teaching to oppose death penalty in all cases
2nd August 2018 - Interest rates: Bank of England expected to increase base rate
2nd August 2018 - Police rescue 3 in Lagos boat mishap
Home / World News / Isha Sesay leaves CNN after 13 years, says ‘western media too Trump-focused’
Isha Sesay

Isha Sesay leaves CNN after 13 years, says ‘western media too Trump-focused’

— 2nd August 2018

The Cable

After 13 years as an anchor and correspondent for CNN, Isha Sesay has announced that she is leaving the media organisation.

The British-born Sierra Leonean announced her departure from CNN via Twitter, giving her reasons for doing so in an interview with What We See magazine.

Citing the western media’s “obsession with Trump,” Isha Sesay said she would rather spend her time on things that are important.

“It’s all so Trump-focused. He sucked all of the oxygen out of the room. The media is following that lead to the exclusion of almost everything else, in a meaningful way. For me, personally, it’s not what I want to spend all my time doing,” she said.

Sesay said she is ready to put her energy into things she “has a control of,” including spending more time with the girls of W.E. Can Lead, a nonprofit she set up in Sierra Leone to tackle teenage pregnancy, lack of education, and early marriage.

“After a while, I want to do more coverage of the Ebola outbreak, of the elections in Liberia, or any number of things that are happening. I’m ready to take control of what I’m talking about,” she said.

READ ALSO Israel says Assad back in charge, Syrian front likely to be peaceful

FOCUS ON AFRICA

Sesay said she will devote her resources into putting a focus on Africa, in a bid to tell the continent’s stories in the right context.

“I want to put a focus on Africa in the way I wish all international media would cover Africa,” she said.

“Now it’s either underreported or not reported with the right nuance and context. I’m going to turn my attention to being one in this new army of people who are moving into this space, who are representing Africa in a new way.”

WRITING A BOOK ABOUT CHIBOK GIRLS

Isha Sesay also disclosed that she is writing a book about the abduction and travails of Chibok girls, saying it will be released in May 2019.

She said: “I’m writing a book about the Chibok girls, it’s being released in May 2019. It really speaks to where my head is at, currently — a lot more coverage about Africa, a lot more work on the continent, and a lot more focus on young girls. That’s what I’m about right now.”

The journalist said she will also pay keen attention to the 600 girls in her leadership development program.

“It’s been growing exponentially, with a view to moving beyond Sierra Leone to the rest of the continent,” Sesay said.

“I feel like I’m nurturing the next generation of female leaders — changing homes, communities, then countries and the continent. I’m talking about leadership at every level. We’re empowering these girls and helping them to understand their own power.

“We’ve given men a very good crack at it. But we need more female leaders. It’s our turn.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OKOROCHA

Okorocha’s wife gives houses, cash to Imo women

— 2nd August 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Wife of the Imo State governor, Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha, has promised to make this year’s August Women Meeting memorable for participants. She assured them that three filly-furnished bungalow apartments would be handed over to three indigent women carefully chosen from the three zones of the state, namely Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe. Besides…

  • IMN

    Kaduna Court fixes Oct. 4 to rule on Zakzaky’s bail

    — 2nd August 2018

    NAN A Kaduna High Court on Thursday fixed Oct 4 to rule on the bail application of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife Zinat. The Presiding Judge, Justice Gideon Kurada, adjourned the matter after counsel to the defendants; Mr. Maxwell Kyon moved the application for the bail…

  • business environment

    Nasarawa Government assures traders of enabling business environment

    — 2nd August 2018

    NAN Mr Stephen Dogo, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperation in Nasarawa State, has assured traders of enabling business environment in the state. Dogo gave this assurance on Thursday in Lafia while receiving the handing over documents from the outgoing commissioner of the ministry, Tanko Zuberu. He commended the efforts of Governor…

  • ZAKZAKY

    Bail application: El-Zakzaky, wife know fate Oct. 4

    — 2nd August 2018

    Detained leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN),  Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, will know their fate int he suit seeking their bail, on Cotober 4, 2018. This was the decision of a Kaduna State High Court which is sitting on the matter. The court arrived at the October 4 date, on Thursday, following…

  • MAKARFI

    Makarfi welcomes Saraki, Ortom others to PDP

    — 2nd August 2018

    Ismail Omipidan Sen. Ahmed Makarfi has extended a warm welcome to Sen. Bukola Saraki, Governors Samuel Ortom, Abdulfatal Ahmed and Aminu Tambuwal, Deputy Governor of Kano State, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, senators, members of the House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly and all others who have returned home to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)….

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share