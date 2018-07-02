Isco: World Cup exit the saddest day of my career

Marca

Despite the best efforts of Real Madrid playmaker Isco, Spain couldn’t find a way past Russia in Moscow on Sunday and he has described it as the saddest day of his career.

The midfielder showed flashes of his ability and was La Roja’s brightest performer in the capital, but the lack of attacking incisiveness really hurt Fernando Hierro’s charges.”Today is the saddest day of my career,

he posted on Instagram

.”But, this is football and it doesn’t stop, life doesn’t stop.”It’s time to get up as we have always done and show pride in defending our country.”

He found support from a number of colleagues and former players, and the most notable was Alvaro Arbeloa who praised the midfielder’s work.”You’ve been the best, bro, just get rested,” he replied.