We have so far examined the implications of President Buhari’s travel ban on citizens, which literally is tantamount to denial of their traveling limbs (passport), a necessary corollary to freedom of movement. We however did some comparative analysis from other jurisdictions. Today, we shall continue and end this analysis with the position in India.

Position in India (continues)

In the above case, the petitioner filed the present petition under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution, alleging that the Respondent’s action infringed his fundamental rights under Articles 21 and 14 of the Constitution; and prayed for a writ of mandamus directing the Respondents to withdraw and cancel the decision contained in the two letters. It was contended, inter alia, on behalf of the petitioner, that the right to leave India, travel outside India and return to India is part of personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution; that refusal to give a passport or withdrawal of one already given amounts to deprivation of personal liberty inasmuch as, (a) it is not practically possible for a citizen to leave India or travel abroad or to return to India without a passport; (b) instructions are issued to shipping and air travel companies by the Central Government not to take passengers on board without a passport; (c) under the Indian Passport Act, re-entering India without a passport is penalized. That the deprivation of personal liberty in the refusal or impounding of a passport is not in accordance with any procedure established by law within the meaning of Article 21, as admittedly, there was no law placing any restrictions on ‘the citizens of the country to travel abroad. Furthermore, the unfettered discretion given to the Respondents to issue or not to issue a passport to a person offends Article 14 of the Constitution. The Respondents contested the petition mainly on the grounds that no fundamental right of the petitioner had been infringed upon; that the petitioner had contravened the conditions of an import license obtained by him; that investigations were going on against him in relation to offences under the Export and Import Control Act; and that the passport authorities were satisfied that if the petitioner was allowed to continue to have the passports, he was likely to leave India and not return to face a trial before a court of law; and that therefore it was necessary to impound his passport. Further it was contended that the passport was a document which was issued to a person at the pleasure of the President in exercise of his political function and was a political document, and the refusal to grant a passport could not be a subject of review in a court of law. For the same reason, it was contended that the petitioner had no right to have the passports issued to him. The argument sounds very much like that usually proffered by Nigerian security agencies, not so?

It was held (per Subba Rao, C.J., Shelat and Vaidialingam, JJ.), that a writ of mandamus must issue to the Respondent to withdraw and cancel the decision contained in their letters dated August 31, 1966 and ‘September 20, 1966. That a person living in India has a fundamental right to travel abroad under Article 21 of the Constitution and cannot be denied a passport because, factually, a passport is a necessary condition for travel abroad and the Government, by withholding the passport, can effectively deprive him, of his right.