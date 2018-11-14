Last week, we exhaustively explored the purport, import, plenitude and amplitude of Executive Order 6. We also discussed, at length, PMB’s travel ban on Nigerians, we contend, is illegal, unlawful, wrongful, unconstitutional, high-handed and deprivative of citizens, cherished fundamental and inalienable rights. We now examine the implications of a travel ban on citizens, which literally is tantamount to denial of their traveling limbs (passport), a necessary corollary to freedom of movement.

Some judicial precedents

The federal government’s travel ban is therefore akin to seizing a citizen’s passport, an act which the Supreme Court deprecated in very stringent terms in Director, SSS v. Olisa Agbakoba (1999) 3 NWLR (Pt. 595) 340. In that case, Agbakoba had been invited to a conference in Netherlands, which was to hold between 22nd and 25th April, 1992. On getting to the airport in Lagos, the SSS (they prefer the new sobriquet, DSS) stopped him and impounded his passport without giving any reasons howsoever. It was during military tyranny (the reason Agbakoba, my humble self and four other Human Rights Activists founded the first human rights league in Nigeria, the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO). He sued the SSS before Lagos High Court, for violation of his fundamental rights to personal liberty, freedom of thought, freedom of expression and freedom of movement, respectively, as guaranteed under sections 32, 35, 36 and 38 of the 1979 Constitution (now sections 35, 38, 39 and 41 of the 1999 Constitution. He prayed Justice Akinboboye to order the SSS to release the said passport. She refused, holding that Olisa did not satisfy the court that the Passport was his personal property. She said that the passport referred to the holder as “the bearer” and not as “the owner”.

Agbakoba, aggrieved by this decision headed for the Court of Appeal which granted two reliefs refused by lower court. The intermediate court had to decide whether possession of a passport is a right, or a mere privilege which could be arbitrarily and whimsically withdrawn by the government. Justice Ayoola, JCA (as he then was), with his well-known lucidity, held thus:

“In so far as passport is a certificate of identity and nationality and at the same time a request from one state to another to grant entry to the bearer, it stands to reason that a passport is normally an essential document in the exercise of the discretion by a foreign state, which at International law it has in the reception of aliens into its territory. To that extent a passport is normally an essential document for entry into foreign countries. I also hold that the possession of a passport in modern times makes exit out of Nigeria possible. The issue that follows from this conclusion is whether the possession of a passport or its withdrawal has any relevance to the constitutionality guaranteed freedom of movement, including the right exit from Nigeria, with which this case is directly concerned. It can thus be seen that while the seizure of passport by a government agency such as the 1st Respondent can be interpreted as a direct expression of refusal of exit to the citizen, it is also a potent curb on the desire of the citizen to travel abroad and an evident clog on the exercise of his right of freedom of movement.