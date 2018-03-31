The Sun News
Latest
31st March 2018 - Is He a Husband Material?
31st March 2018 - We Would Not Have Married Until Much Later – Husband, We Were Not Prepared; Pregnancy Forced Us Into Marriage – Wife
31st March 2018 - Buhari commends investors for believing in Nigeria
31st March 2018 - Pray for God’s control of Nigeria – Okorocha tells Christians at Easter
31st March 2018 - Easter: Live like Christ, Gov Dickson tells Christians
31st March 2018 - Bomb blasts rock Maiduguri
30th March 2018 - Easter: Ortom reaffirms stand on safety of his people
30th March 2018 - Enugu Govt. awards additional NI.I70b road contracts
30th March 2018 - Taraba police parade 7 suspects, recover 56 rifles, 300 live ammunition
30th March 2018 - Presidency to PDP: Cough out what you stole, apology not enough
Home / Columns / Is He a Husband Material?

Is He a Husband Material?

— 31st March 2018

Gone are the days when it was only men who carry out background checks on the women they wish to marry.
It is not far-fetched to allege a lot of women suffered from Stockholm syndrome in such marriages.
They take a lot, yet make excuses defending their husbands’ actions and even blaming themselves for how their husbands treat them.
From all indications, time and events have proven that the success of any marriage is not dependent on just one partner.
So ladies, while he is doing his own background checks on you, don’t let desperation keep you from using your tongue to count your teeth, it is advised you do same on him.
You can’t be brought into a world of misery and shame in the name of marriage and be expected to keep smiling while you are suffering.
Before you say I do, find out if he’s in debt. Some men are so shamelessly in debt that they get dragged around everyday by different people including the police.
He sneaks in late at night or early morning out of his apartment just to avoid his debtors and that is not the kind of life a new wife wants to settle into.
If you marry him, you are most likely going to keep lying that he’s not home or be offsetting the bills to save face or live with the shame.
Watch how he treats his parents if they are still alive and his siblings too. If he cares less about them, find out why, if his reason is not genuine enough, just borrow yourself sense. Such men can’t be trusted.
Find out exactly what exactly he does for a living, so, you don’t end up with a kidnapper, armed robber, internet fraudster, drug dealer, a thug or a professional gigolo. Don’t jump into marriage with a shady man.
Is he the type that believes his neighbours’ things are also his? He borrows everything including bucket, detergent, toothpaste, broom, pot, oil, TV, video player, remote controller, clothes, shoes, cream, comb, water, money etc yet, doesn’t see anything wrong with his actions.
He’s always knocking on neighbours’ doors even when none of those neighbours he borrows from ever comes to borrow anything from him.
Does he have any form of disorder like bipolar, depression, anger issues or OCD in any respect? A lot of people need to visit a psychiatrist for mental evaluation for obvious reasons before they get married.
Is he a Mama’s boy, a serial divorcee or baby daddy? How much is he involved in the life of the child or children he fathered with other women? Is he a responsible father?
The way he reacts when provoked, broke or when he’s got cash matters a great deal. Is he prudent or loves impressing friends and neighbours and goes back to square one after blowing all the money on frivolities?
Is he comfortable in his own house? There are men who will never stay in their own house. They like to visit other people’s homes, including neighbours just to lounge around. They don’t care if they are intruding on their neighbours’ privacy.
His drivers license, car papers, including spare tyres are expired, and he doesn’t care. He is always dodging or begging police whenever they accost him. His breath stinks, yet if you remind him to freshen it, he picks offence. And he will never apologize when he is wrong. Is he the kind of man you want to marry?
Does he eat your food for free without any contribution? He tells you what he would like to eat but never provides or contributes money to prepare such meal for him.
If he doesn’t support your dreams and aspirations, or encourage you to become a better you, then he’s trouble waiting to happen.
It is important if he’s a good listener too and thinks highly of your opinion. If he constantly interrupts and drowns your voice by always walking away or evading conversations, then you should have a rethink.
If he is controlling, overbearing, possessive and tries to isolate you from your family or friends, be rest assured that he’s up to no good. Controlling men are most times extremely jealous and could be emotionally or physically abusive.
If he uses violence or constantly makes threats or ultimatum to maintain a sense of power over you, then it’s an obvious sign he’s way beyond normal.
If he’s into substance abuse and it’s starting to tempt you too, run away fast. Recognize that these few signs above may snowball into a bigger problem once you are pronounced married. It is not every type of man you should marry.

RE: WHY MEN DON’T FORGIVE INFIDELITY

Amaka, a cheating woman always cheats. You are encouraging women to cheat and expect forgiveness from their husbands? It is not possible please.
-From 080374487. . .

It is unAfrican to live with such woman. The bible said that infidelity is the only reason a man can divorce his wife. As for me I don’t think I can take back such woman because my life would no longer be secured.
-From Cyprian

Amaka, help me before I die of heartbreak. My wife was caught in a hotel with my friend. She did not deny it nor show remorse. I decided to call the marriage quits. I have never been this shocked my whole life and it is eating me up. Please say something to heal my broken heart.
-From Ike

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari commends investors for believing in Nigeria

— 31st March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,  Muhammadu Buhari, concluded his two-day working visit to Lagos State by touring the ongoing construction works at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island. This is even as he commended foreign investors who believe in Nigeria and are willing to invest in the country. Buhari, who…

  • Pray for God’s control of Nigeria – Okorocha tells Christians at Easter

    — 31st March 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State governor and Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has urged Christians in the country to seize the opportunity of the Easter celebration to pray for the nation and the state. Governor Okorocha who stated this in a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, on his Easter message…

  • Easter: Live like Christ, Gov Dickson tells Christians

    — 31st March 2018

    Bayelsa State Governor, the Honorable Henry Seriake Dickson has urged Nigerians, particularly Christians to jealously cherish and guide their faith by living a Christ-like life of selfless service, sacrifice, love and righteousness. The Governor in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo noted that, without the death and resurrection of…

  • Bomb blast

    Bomb blasts rock Maiduguri

    — 31st March 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Multiple explosions have occurred in Maiduguri, Borno State. The explosions were heard around Muna General area which has experienced similar incidents in the past. Sources said casualties are feared even as rescue workers including military and policemen are at the scene for clearance of the area. Details later

  • Easter: Ortom reaffirms stand on safety of his people

    — 30th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As the world celebrates Easter, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has urged people of the state not to lose hope, stressing that his administration is committed to bringing herdsmen attacks to an end to enable thousands of internally displaced persons, currently in eight camps across the state, to return home. Governor Ortom,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share