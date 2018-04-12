The Sun News
Latest
12th April 2018 - Irregular migration: Edo CAN threatens to prosecute members for aiding prostitution
12th April 2018 - Wike calls for greater legislature independence
12th April 2018 - Uyo church collapse: Victims can sue govt, says ex-NBA chair
12th April 2018 - Sagay committee to assist JAMB recover looted funds
12th April 2018 - NPC: Nigeria’s population now 198m
12th April 2018 - Ambode threatens to sanction lazy health workers
12th April 2018 - Sex scandal: OAU sets up committee to probe prof
12th April 2018 - Fire wreaks havoc in Amuwo Odofin
12th April 2018 - 2019: Why I declared now –Buhari
12th April 2018 - Ekweremadu fighting impunity, not for fictitious assests –Aide 
Home / National / Irregular migration: Edo CAN threatens to prosecute members for aiding prostitution
CAN

Irregular migration: Edo CAN threatens to prosecute members for aiding prostitution

— 12th April 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has threatened to fish out and prosecute those it described as ‘little pastors’, who offer spiritual prayers and support for girls being trafficked to Europe for prostitution.

Addressing newsmen in Benin, CAN Chairman, Rev. Oriname Oyonnude Kure, warned that any pastor caught in the act will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He lamented that the nation, today, is full of ungodly people, criminal and human trafficking activities. 

“Any pastor involved in this inhuman and wicked activity must repent completely and stop the evil act now. Any one who refuses to stop and is caught, the church of Jesus Christ in Edo state and Nigeria will deny the person and ensure the authorities arrest, prosecute and punish him or her.

“Whatever is the rationale for this evil act is unjustifiable in all its entirety because it is against the tenets of true religion. Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which guarantees the right of every Nigeria is being violated by this inhuman activity,” Kure said.

The Christian body commended Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Oba of Benin, for their roles in ensuring the menace is curbed.

On her part, General Overseer of the Church of God Mission International, Archbishop Margaret Benson Idahosa, said it is time to join hands against the menace.

She said one of the ways to end the illicit activity is for government and all stakeholders to create jobs and encourage youths to acquire vocational skills, instead of seeking greener pastures in other climes.  

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CAN

Irregular migration: Edo CAN threatens to prosecute members for aiding prostitution

— 12th April 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin Edo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has threatened to fish out and prosecute those it described as ‘little pastors’, who offer spiritual prayers and support for girls being trafficked to Europe for prostitution. Addressing newsmen in Benin, CAN Chairman, Rev. Oriname Oyonnude Kure, warned that any pastor caught…

  • Wike

    Wike calls for greater legislature independence

    — 12th April 2018

    • ‘We’ve provided entrepreneurial motivation’ Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on National and State Assembly Commissions to provide strong and effective institutional support to the legislative houses, for greater independence of the legislature.  Wike made the call, yesterday, when he declared open the seventh National and State Assembly Commissions Conference…

  • NBA

    Uyo church collapse: Victims can sue govt, says ex-NBA chair

    — 12th April 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo A former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Uyo branch, Ekanem Ekanem, has said families of victims, dead and injured, of the collapsed Reigners Bible Church, can now sue the Uyo Capital City Development Authority (UCCDA), the government agency responsible for authorisation of buildings in the capital city. Ekanem, relying on the findings…

  • JAMB

    Sagay committee to assist JAMB recover looted funds

    — 12th April 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja  The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has offered to assist the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recover some of its revenues allegedly stolen by some of its staff, either at its headquarters in Abuja or state offices.  The committee was particularly concerned about a recent news report which indicated that…

  • NPC

    NPC: Nigeria’s population now 198m

    — 12th April 2018

    • Figure not tenable, says lawyer Bimbola Oyesola; Fred Itua, Abuja, with agency reports The population of Nigeria, the giant of Africa, is pegged at an estimated 198 million, according to the National Population Commission (NPC). NPC Chairman, Eze Duruiheoma, said this in New York, yesterday, when he delivered Nigeria’s statement on sustainable cities, human mobility and…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share