Irregular migration: Edo CAN threatens to prosecute members for aiding prostitution

Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has threatened to fish out and prosecute those it described as ‘little pastors’, who offer spiritual prayers and support for girls being trafficked to Europe for prostitution.

Addressing newsmen in Benin, CAN Chairman, Rev. Oriname Oyonnude Kure, warned that any pastor caught in the act will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He lamented that the nation, today, is full of ungodly people, criminal and human trafficking activities.

“Any pastor involved in this inhuman and wicked activity must repent completely and stop the evil act now. Any one who refuses to stop and is caught, the church of Jesus Christ in Edo state and Nigeria will deny the person and ensure the authorities arrest, prosecute and punish him or her.

“Whatever is the rationale for this evil act is unjustifiable in all its entirety because it is against the tenets of true religion. Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which guarantees the right of every Nigeria is being violated by this inhuman activity,” Kure said.

The Christian body commended Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Oba of Benin, for their roles in ensuring the menace is curbed.

On her part, General Overseer of the Church of God Mission International, Archbishop Margaret Benson Idahosa, said it is time to join hands against the menace.

She said one of the ways to end the illicit activity is for government and all stakeholders to create jobs and encourage youths to acquire vocational skills, instead of seeking greener pastures in other climes.