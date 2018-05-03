Irish envoy advocates job creation to end human trafficking

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Irish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Sean Hoy, on Wednesday in Benin-City, said the only way to end human trafficking and irregular migration in the country was for its government to create jobs for its teeming youths.

Amb. Hoy said this shortly after he paid a courtesy call on the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II in his palace in Benin.

His words, “Last week I met with NAPTIP in Abuja and we are traveling round to learn more about the situation but the real way to address human trafficking is to create good job in Nigeria so that people do not leave.”

The envoy also said Nigerians were very hardworking people and if given the chance can do excellently well wherever they find themselves.

He continued, “My impression about the people of Nigeria is that they are very hard working. Yesterday was a national holiday but where I went to people were working and I think this is one of the real blessing of Nigeria.

“People are very strong, they are resilient, they are hard working and if they get the chance, they will do a lot better and if we have the opportunity, we like to work with you to do that” the Irish Ambassador said.

The Ambassador said he was on a fact finding mission to Edo State and to report back his finding to Abuja.

“I believe it is very important for me as an ambassador to travel around all parts of Nigeria and not only to meet with people and government, but also with people in the villages, people in business.

“This is my first trip to Edo State. I have been to many parts of the country. I am learning a lot. I am learning a lot about what people are worried about what they feel is getting better and then I can bring this message back to Abuja”, he said.