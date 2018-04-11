The Sun News
Irish Embassy launches youth writing contest

— 11th April 2018

Aidoghie Palinus, Abuja

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, a major milestone in the Northern Ireland Peace Process, the Embassy of Ireland, has launched a youth writing contest.

The writing contest, #PeaceWriteNow, according to a statement made available to Daily Sun, in Abuja, by the Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Ireland, Joseph Kennedy, called on young Nigerians to write a short essay.

The essay, the Embassy added, should be centered on the role that they can play to foster sustainable peace, with a chance to win many prizes, including cash grants for books.

Speaking during the launch, the Ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria, Sean Hoy, said “Earlier this year, I travelled to Nigerian universities to speak about the Peace Process in Northern Ireland as part of the Road to Peace initiative.

“On this journey, we heard many young voices, but we want to hear more. This is why we have launched this contest.”

Recall that the Northern Ireland peace process brought about an end to decades of conflict.

The Good Friday Agreement was agreed in 1998 following multi-party talks and was a major milestone in the Peace Process.

