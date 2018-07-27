– The Sun News
Latest
27th July 2018 - IRI tasks PDP, APC, others on good governance in Ebonyi
27th July 2018 - Osun APC primary: I bear no grudge against my colleagues – Osun Speaker
27th July 2018 - Inadequate funding responsible for outbreak of diseases in Nigeria – NMA
27th July 2018 - Osun: Aggrieved PDP aspirants urge NWC to revoke Adeleke’s candidacy
27th July 2018 - IRI, USAID plans constituency outreaches for political parties in Bauchi
27th July 2018 - FERMA to rehabilitate 5km Auchi Poly road
27th July 2018 - CCNN nets N3.2b profit after tax in 2017
27th July 2018 - Enugu Assembly goes on recess
27th July 2018 - 1,839 corps members sworn-in in Delta
27th July 2018 - Malaria: MSF vaccinates 52, 000 children in Borno
Home / National / IRI tasks PDP, APC, others on good governance in Ebonyi
IRI

IRI tasks PDP, APC, others on good governance in Ebonyi

— 27th July 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The International Republican Institute (IRI) has tasked political parties especially the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ebonyi State.

Specifically, it made serious case for an enhanced social service delivery and fulfilment of social contracts entered into with the electorates by the ruling class.

Programme Officer of the institute, Mr. Sunday Alao, made the task at a stakeholders’ workshop held for the two political parties in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital which was held at Monabliss Hotels.

The workshop, which was tagged ‘Responsive Political Party Programmes in Nigeria’, Daily Sun gathered, was sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Alao said that the objective of the workshop was “to build the capacity of the political parties to be able to engage with citizens and also be able to develop policies that are focused and responsive to the priorities, concerns, and get input directly from the citizens.”

The event was held on two separate days for the two political parties to ensure a rancour-free atmosphere for in-depth discussions on critical issues raised by the IRI team.

READ ALSO: Osun APC primary: I bear no grudge against my colleagues – Osun Speaker

Speaking to Daily Sun after the event, the state’s Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Mr. Okulegu Bethram Enyim, expressed satisfaction with the topics treated at the seminar.

He, however, said that he was happy that the advocacy for good governance and quality service delivery to the masses being campaigned by the institute was already being implemented by PDP-led government in the state.

“The Ebonyi State government has been able to meet most of their campaign promises. This government is poised to see that the masses will survive. It is the government of the masses; not for the few rich or selected few.

“My happiness is that this government led by Governor David Umahi is one that listens; it heeds advice from the people and takes actions accordingly. It does not take advice alone; it puts it to work”, said PDP spokesperson.

In his speech, the Chairman of APC in the state, Pastor Eze Nwachukwu, lauded the International Republican Institute for coming with the workshop which he said was useful. He said that the party would articulate the lessons learnt at the workshop and put same to use.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IRI

IRI tasks PDP, APC, others on good governance in Ebonyi

— 27th July 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The International Republican Institute (IRI) has tasked political parties especially the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ebonyi State. Specifically, it made serious case for an enhanced social service delivery and fulfilment of social contracts entered into with the electorates by the ruling class. Programme Officer of…

  • OSUN

    Osun APC primary: I bear no grudge against my colleagues – Osun Speaker

    — 27th July 2018

    Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Mr. Najeem Salaam, says he bears  no grudge against his colleagues who expressed their democratic rights differently during the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in the state. Salaam was one of the 17 aspirants that participated in the party’s primary on July 19, and scored 17, 958…

  • DISEASES

    Inadequate funding responsible for outbreak of diseases in Nigeria – NMA

    — 27th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said that lack of adequate funding to the health sector by the Federal Government has given room to emergence of some killer diseases in the country. Chairman of NMA Plateau State, Dr. Meshak Daniel, said this, on Thursday, during the 2018 Annual General Meeting with a theme…

  • OSUN

    Osun: Aggrieved PDP aspirants urge NWC to revoke Adeleke’s candidacy

    — 27th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Aggrieved aspirants of the Osun State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the governorship election scheduled for September 22 in the state have called on the National Working Committee of the party to reconsider its stand on the appeal filed by Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, who they claimed, was the real winner of the…

  • USAID

    IRI, USAID plans constituency outreaches for political parties in Bauchi

    — 27th July 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Worried by the lack of effective communication between political parties and the citizens the International Republican Institute (IRI), a non-governmental organisation  is planning to support political parties in Bauchi State to organise citizen constituency outreaches ahead of the 2019 general election. This was part of the outcome of a three-day workshop organised…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share