IRI tasks PDP, APC, others on good governance in Ebonyi— 27th July 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki
The International Republican Institute (IRI) has tasked political parties especially the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ebonyi State.
Specifically, it made serious case for an enhanced social service delivery and fulfilment of social contracts entered into with the electorates by the ruling class.
Programme Officer of the institute, Mr. Sunday Alao, made the task at a stakeholders’ workshop held for the two political parties in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital which was held at Monabliss Hotels.
The workshop, which was tagged ‘Responsive Political Party Programmes in Nigeria’, Daily Sun gathered, was sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
Alao said that the objective of the workshop was “to build the capacity of the political parties to be able to engage with citizens and also be able to develop policies that are focused and responsive to the priorities, concerns, and get input directly from the citizens.”
The event was held on two separate days for the two political parties to ensure a rancour-free atmosphere for in-depth discussions on critical issues raised by the IRI team.
READ ALSO: Osun APC primary: I bear no grudge against my colleagues – Osun Speaker
Speaking to Daily Sun after the event, the state’s Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Mr. Okulegu Bethram Enyim, expressed satisfaction with the topics treated at the seminar.
He, however, said that he was happy that the advocacy for good governance and quality service delivery to the masses being campaigned by the institute was already being implemented by PDP-led government in the state.
“The Ebonyi State government has been able to meet most of their campaign promises. This government is poised to see that the masses will survive. It is the government of the masses; not for the few rich or selected few.
“My happiness is that this government led by Governor David Umahi is one that listens; it heeds advice from the people and takes actions accordingly. It does not take advice alone; it puts it to work”, said PDP spokesperson.
In his speech, the Chairman of APC in the state, Pastor Eze Nwachukwu, lauded the International Republican Institute for coming with the workshop which he said was useful. He said that the party would articulate the lessons learnt at the workshop and put same to use.
About author
Related Articles
Latest
IRI tasks PDP, APC, others on good governance in Ebonyi— 27th July 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The International Republican Institute (IRI) has tasked political parties especially the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ebonyi State. Specifically, it made serious case for an enhanced social service delivery and fulfilment of social contracts entered into with the electorates by the ruling class. Programme Officer of…
-
Osun APC primary: I bear no grudge against my colleagues – Osun Speaker— 27th July 2018
Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Mr. Najeem Salaam, says he bears no grudge against his colleagues who expressed their democratic rights differently during the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in the state. Salaam was one of the 17 aspirants that participated in the party’s primary on July 19, and scored 17, 958…
-
Inadequate funding responsible for outbreak of diseases in Nigeria – NMA— 27th July 2018
Gyang Bere, Jos Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said that lack of adequate funding to the health sector by the Federal Government has given room to emergence of some killer diseases in the country. Chairman of NMA Plateau State, Dr. Meshak Daniel, said this, on Thursday, during the 2018 Annual General Meeting with a theme…
-
Osun: Aggrieved PDP aspirants urge NWC to revoke Adeleke’s candidacy— 27th July 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Aggrieved aspirants of the Osun State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the governorship election scheduled for September 22 in the state have called on the National Working Committee of the party to reconsider its stand on the appeal filed by Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, who they claimed, was the real winner of the…
-
IRI, USAID plans constituency outreaches for political parties in Bauchi— 27th July 2018
Paul Orude, Bauchi Worried by the lack of effective communication between political parties and the citizens the International Republican Institute (IRI), a non-governmental organisation is planning to support political parties in Bauchi State to organise citizen constituency outreaches ahead of the 2019 general election. This was part of the outcome of a three-day workshop organised…
-
Entertainment
5-yr-old Nigerian, Jare, is ‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’— 26th July 2018
Angelic five-year-old Jare from Nigeria has been dubbed the world’s “most beautiful girl” as snaps of her sent the social media into a frenzy after photographer shared her portraits on Instagram. Wedding photographer Mofe Bamuyiwa, who is based in Lagos, posted series of striking snaps of the little girl to her page as part of…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Traffic entertainers: Acrobats hold motorists spellbound at junctions— 25th July 2018
A motorist, Bukola, told Daily Sun that she gets irritated and uncomfortable with the traffic entertainers: “I don’t trust them at all,” describing them as fraudsters that derive pleasure in distracting motorists to rob them. Fred Ezeh Entertainment in Nigeria has obviously grown into multibillion naira industry, creating thousands of jobs down the value chain,…
Oriental News
Death sentence for Osu caste— 25th July 2018
The practice has persisted in spite of efforts by the then government of the Eastern Region, which in 1956 enacted a law abolishing the Osu caste system. George Onyejiuwa, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Osu caste system, an ancient practice across Igbo land which strongly bars any social interaction and marriage between the diala (free born)…
-
Features
Horror in Kebbi— 27th July 2018
“He cut her head, legs, arms… We spent four to five hours to save her life because she was in total shock. When they brought her, she was in coma.” Paul Orude Till date, the inhabitants of Bangu village, a suburb of Mahuta, in Fakai Local Government Area of Kebbi State, are yet to overcome…
Literary Review
Ronke Onadeko presents book for the ambitious— 27th July 2018
Henry Akubuiro If you think book launch is all about the author smiling to the bank, moneymaking isn’t every author’s fetish. Aderonke Onadeko’s idea of book launch is bringing glamour and fun to book reading and, above all, creating an avenue for intellectual give and take. But, then, a book has to be taken home….
-
Lifeline
Death on Lagos waterways— 27th July 2018
The search and rescue mission was executed by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Waterways Authority patrol team and boat operators. Job Osazuwa Residents of Lagos State were on Wednesday evening greeted with the news of another disaster. A boat travelling from CMS to Ikorodu had capsized, claiming five lives. The bodies of the…
Education Review
War of words at Oko Poly— 24th July 2018
– Poly management, ASUP trade tackles over conduct of examination Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Whe the leaders of the Academic Staff Union Of Polytechnics (ASUP) Federal Polytechnic Oko chapter called out its members for a strike on May 24 when the institution was preparing to conduct it first semester exams, the union had assumed it action…
-
TSWeekend
Black Panther: A game changer, rooted in traditional African heritage— 27th July 2018
Wakanda is an African utopia, a game changer, in that for once in a Hollywood mainstream film, an African country is depicted as a formidable power… The action in Black Panther begins in Sambisa forest, a large swath of landmass that has been considered ground zero for the Nigerian army’s war on terrorist group, Boko…
Opinion
Just before the floods— 27th July 2018
International donor agencies wonder whatever happened to the huge sums in hard currency earmarked for preventive measures and sent to countries prone to flood disasters. Ayo Oyoze Baje With the increasing devastating effects of the seasonal, flushing floods beginning in earnest in both Ogun and Katsina states, “the time to start taking concrete, proactive measures…
Columnists
-
Beckoning 2019: Boycott and defections— 27th July 2018
Not long ago, PDP foolishly threatened to boycott the 2019 general election. The carpet-crossing episode has raised PDP’s hope of returning to power in 2019 Duro Onabule As history of defection of politicians from one party to another goes in Nigeria, the latest carpet-crossing by members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to opposition…
-
Police, Oshiomhole and ‘demonstration of craze’— 27th July 2018
We have seen what the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, called “demonstration of craze,” in one of his celebrated tracks about the brand of democracy in Nigeria. Onuoha Ukeh It is roughly seven months to the 2019 elections, but the drama, intrigues and shenanigans have started in earnest. Some of these are mundane. Others are…
-
Acute pancreatitis— 26th July 2018
Acute pancreatitis is the sudden inflammation of the pancreas… [which] occurs when there is abnormal activation of the digestive enzymes within the pancreas. Emmanuel Enabuele I was presiding in a seminar on fake drugs organised by the Health Writers Association of Nigeria. One of the presenters is the head of a psychiatric hospital. I had…
-
Conquer your depression!— 26th July 2018
Ifeoma Chukwuma Depression can simply be defined as a feeling of sadness and futility, in varying degrees. There are many life events – marital problems, the loss of a job, the death of a loved one, traumas that are bound to depress anyone. In some people, these events may result in temporal sadness and down-heartedness whereas…
-
Politricks of use and destroy— 26th July 2018
It involves the use of “weapons of mass destruction.” Anything goes, couched in hi-tech politricks, intrigues and manipulations. Its motto is “Use & Destroy.” Femi Adeoti They started this unkind chess game in 2015 or thereabouts. That was in the acrimonious buildup to the fiercely fought general election. And since then there has been no…
-
As politicians fight for survival— 26th July 2018
When such change of parties and coalitions happened in 2014, Gbajabiamila and his political allies defended it on the ground that the ruling party at the time was factionalised… Alvan Ewuzie Political history tends to always repeat itself. I am tempted to be drawn to the conclusion in the foregoing in deference to recent political…
-
Chika Balogun: Buhari’s game changer in tourism education— 26th July 2018
It was under Chika Balogun’s watch that NIHOTOUR got its first legal life wire with a bill already passed by the Eighth National Assembly and before President Buhari for his assent. Frank Meke Getting tourism education right has always been a major challenge in the quest to get Nigeria blossom in global tourism business. Indeed, home…
-
Nigeria: A fractured nation— 26th July 2018
Only one who cares nothing for his/her nation will work tireless to destroy it like many of our leaders and even the rest of us do. Newton Jibunoh The saying that one cannot have one’s cake and eat it may be lost on our dear nation, Nigeria. Here we eat the nation’s cake and still…
-
History on the rebound— 26th July 2018
He said he would not lose sleep over the defections and division in his party. He said his party was not perturbed. In proper situations, Oshiomhole ought to be sober. Amanze Obi We are back to where we started. This time four years ago, we reaped mass defections from the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party…
-
Destiny and prayer (1)— 25th July 2018
Prayer is man’s means of communicating with the infinite mind (God) within. Man prays due to his limitation of the expected events ordained in nature that come with inner realities that are beyond his gross propensity. Nathan Uzorma Protus “We were like people caged for a long time. From our great grand fathers none has…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply