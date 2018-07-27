IRI tasks PDP, APC, others on good governance in Ebonyi

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The International Republican Institute (IRI) has tasked political parties especially the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ebonyi State.

Specifically, it made serious case for an enhanced social service delivery and fulfilment of social contracts entered into with the electorates by the ruling class.

Programme Officer of the institute, Mr. Sunday Alao, made the task at a stakeholders’ workshop held for the two political parties in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital which was held at Monabliss Hotels.

The workshop, which was tagged ‘Responsive Political Party Programmes in Nigeria’, Daily Sun gathered, was sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Alao said that the objective of the workshop was “to build the capacity of the political parties to be able to engage with citizens and also be able to develop policies that are focused and responsive to the priorities, concerns, and get input directly from the citizens.”

The event was held on two separate days for the two political parties to ensure a rancour-free atmosphere for in-depth discussions on critical issues raised by the IRI team.

Speaking to Daily Sun after the event, the state’s Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Mr. Okulegu Bethram Enyim, expressed satisfaction with the topics treated at the seminar.

He, however, said that he was happy that the advocacy for good governance and quality service delivery to the masses being campaigned by the institute was already being implemented by PDP-led government in the state.

“The Ebonyi State government has been able to meet most of their campaign promises. This government is poised to see that the masses will survive. It is the government of the masses; not for the few rich or selected few.

“My happiness is that this government led by Governor David Umahi is one that listens; it heeds advice from the people and takes actions accordingly. It does not take advice alone; it puts it to work”, said PDP spokesperson.

In his speech, the Chairman of APC in the state, Pastor Eze Nwachukwu, lauded the International Republican Institute for coming with the workshop which he said was useful. He said that the party would articulate the lessons learnt at the workshop and put same to use.