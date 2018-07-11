IRI seeks enhanced service delivery in Ebonyi

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The International Republican Institute (IRI), on Wednesday, made case for an enhanced social service delivery in Ebonyi State. This was even as it tasked different Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and political parties in the state to take up the responsibility of ensuring that ruling class fulfils their social contract with the electorates.

Programme Officer of the institute, Mr Sunday Alao, made the task at a stakeholders’ workshop tagged Responsive Political Party Programmes in Nigeria held at Monablis Hotels, Abakaliki, the state capital sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Alao said that the objective of the workshop was “to build the capacity of the political parties to be able to engage with citizens and also be able to develop policies that are focused and responsive to the priorities, concerns, and get input directly from the citizens.

“So, we decided that in order to ensure we have critical and productive engagement between the citizens and political parties, we should also secure the endorsement of civil organizations on their own based on their various activities in the state.

“One of the areas we want to tap into their expertise is on service delivery issues; issues of health, education, water, and sanitation. Based on the work they’re doing, how can the political parties benefit from what they have observed as challenges and the possible solutions they can proffer.

“This is part of broader stakeholders’ engagement towards developing party policies in the state”, he said.