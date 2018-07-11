The Sun News
Latest
11th July 2018 - IRI seeks enhanced service delivery in Ebonyi
11th July 2018 - Evangelist arraigned in Edo for defiling 10-yr-old girl
11th July 2018 - Court jails 113 Boko Haram members
11th July 2018 - UPDATED: Fayose in coma, hospitalised after alleged assault by security operatives
11th July 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Buratai unveils new Army Headquarters extension in Abuja
11th July 2018 - Ekiti poll: Police to withdraw Fayose, Fayemi’s security aides
11th July 2018 - Based on 1999 Constitution, no governor can be impeached in one day – Ortom
11th July 2018 - Lack of awareness affecting use of biotech crops–FG
11th July 2018 - APC has frustrated, made Nigerians hopeless – southern CPC
11th July 2018 - Adeosun’s exemption certificate: NYSC has spoken on behalf of FG – Mohammed
Home / National / IRI seeks enhanced service delivery in Ebonyi

IRI seeks enhanced service delivery in Ebonyi

— 11th July 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The International Republican Institute (IRI), on Wednesday, made case for an enhanced social service delivery in Ebonyi State. This was even as it tasked different Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and political parties in the state to take up the responsibility of ensuring that ruling class fulfils their social contract with the electorates.

Programme Officer of the institute, Mr Sunday Alao, made the task at a stakeholders’ workshop tagged Responsive Political Party Programmes in Nigeria held at Monablis Hotels, Abakaliki, the state capital sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Alao said that the objective of the workshop was “to build the capacity of the political parties to be able to engage with citizens and also be able to develop policies that are focused and responsive to the priorities, concerns, and get input directly from the citizens.

“So, we decided that in order to ensure we have critical and productive engagement between the citizens and political parties, we should also secure the endorsement of civil organizations on their own based on their various activities in the state.

“One of the areas we want to tap into their expertise is on service delivery issues; issues of health, education, water, and sanitation. Based on the work they’re doing, how can the political parties benefit from what they have observed as challenges and the possible solutions they can proffer.

“This is part of broader stakeholders’ engagement towards developing party policies in the state”, he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IRI seeks enhanced service delivery in Ebonyi

— 11th July 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The International Republican Institute (IRI), on Wednesday, made case for an enhanced social service delivery in Ebonyi State. This was even as it tasked different Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and political parties in the state to take up the responsibility of ensuring that ruling class fulfils their social contract with the electorates….

  • COURT

    Evangelist arraigned in Edo for defiling 10-yr-old girl

    — 11th July 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin An Evangelist, Benjamin Uzoma, has been arraigned at the Edo Family Court for allegedly having carnal knowledge of a 10-year old girl. He allegedly committed the offence at No 6 Oviawe Street, Aduwawa Quarters in Ikpoba-Okha local government area. The accused was said to have forcefully removed the pants of the victim,…

  • COURT

    Court jails 113 Boko Haram members

    — 11th July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The special courts for the trial of terrorism-related cases has convicted and sentenced 113 Boko Haram members to jail over their involvement in acts of terrorism. The convicts, who were sentenced to various jail terms, were arraigned before the special court sitting at the Wawa Military Cantonment, in Kainji, Niger State, by…

  • FAYOSE

    UPDATED: Fayose in coma, hospitalised after alleged assault by security operatives

    — 11th July 2018

    “I was beaten, dragged on the floor by security men, Fayose alleges Tension is currently brewing in Ekiti State as palpable fear and anger have enveloped the people of the state after Governor Ayodele Fayose was allegedly beaten, teargassed and dragged on the floor by security operatives who had occupied the gates of the Governor’s…

  • BURATAI

    HAPPENING NOW: Buratai unveils new Army Headquarters extension in Abuja

    — 11th July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai is about now commissioning the new Army Headquarters complex in Abuja The complex located inside the Army Headquarters, was built to create office space accommodation for officers and soldiers serving in Abuja to enable them carry out routine activities and move the Nigerian Army forward…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share