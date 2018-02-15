‘Irewolede microfinance bank, right step against poverty’

Tosin Ajirire

For the resilient and hard working people of Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State, it is time for bountiful harvest. This is coming as over 1,000 small and medium scale enterprises in manufacturing and agriculture are set to take off with the inauguration of Irewolede Model Microfinance Bank in Ode-Ule on January 29, 2018.

The development is expected to lead to the transformation of the socio-economic ambience of not only Ode Ule but also other communities in the local government area.

In recent times, the social exchange market had taken steps to eradicate poverty across the country by supporting entrepreneurs through the Bottom-Up Development Strategy of the World Bank Grant, thus reaching out to the people at the grassroots through the establishment of model microfinance banks.

Speaking at the inauguration of the bank, Rev. Sunday Onobumhe, executive director, Sunlight City Foundation, urged the people to embrace the programme, as a viable means to liberate them from the tentacles of poverty. He stated that the programme was established to set the people on the part of wealth and reduce poverty and unemployment.

Chairman of the bank, Prince Adesanya Adekoya, who described the initiative as an interventionist step against poverty, expressed gratitude to the management of Sunlight City Foundation, Forum for the Patriotic Members of APC and the Federal Government for creating enabling environment for the success of the programme:

“Irewolede Model Microfinance Bank will not only serve as a development financing institution for the area, it would also operate as a socially responsible corporate entity by assisting businesses through the provision of support services and enhance the capacity of local businesses for global competitiveness.”

Describing the initiative as laudable and beneficial, Olori Bolajoko Adekoya said the people couldn’t wait for the benefits and prosperity that the bank will bring to the community: “We are anticipating and looking forward to the commencement of the operations of Irewolede Model Microfinance Bank. It will no doubt bring rapid development to the community.”

Other members of the board include Obasina Obasola, Kehinde Sotikare, Olori Bolajoko Adekoya, Alhaji Gbade Adeyiga, Abayomi Sobaki and Prince Adebisi Adekoya.