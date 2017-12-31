The Sun News
Iraqi warplanes reportedly kill nearly dozen ISIS militants near Iran border

Iraqi warplanes reportedly kill nearly dozen ISIS militants near Iran border

— 31st December 2017

A high-ranking Iraqi military official says nearly a dozen ISIS Takfiri terrorists were killed when Iraqi Air Force fighter jets bombarded their positions in the country’s eastern province of Diyala near the border with Iran.

Commander of Tigris Operations, Lieutenant General Mizher al-Azzawi, said on Sunday that 11 ISIS militants were killed as Iraqi military aircraft launched precision strikes against their camp north of al-Muqdadiyah city, located about 80 kilometers northeast of the capital Baghdad, Arabic-language al-Sumaria television network reported.

Azzawi added that ISIS extremists have incurred heavy losses over the past few months as government forces, supported by allied fighters from popular Mobilization Units – better known by the Arabic word Hashd al-Sha’abi, have shelled their hideouts in several areas of Diyala province.

ISIS governor slain northeast of Baqubah

Meanwhile, the security committee in Diyala provincial council announced on Sunday a self-proclaimed ISIS governor, whose identity was not immediately known, had been killed as Iraqi military aircraft struck militant outposts in Hoz Naft Khaneh area, situated 90 kilometers northeast of the provincial capital city of Baqubah.

The head of the committee, Sadiq al-Husseini, said a number of ISIS positions had been destroyed in airstrikes on Wadi Thalab and Hawi al-Azim areas.

ISIS attack leaves 4 civilians dead, 9 others injured

Separately, four people lost their lives and nine others sustained injuries late on Saturday when ISIS militants launched an attack in Iraq’s northern Salahuddin province.

The media bureau of Hashd al-Sha’abi stated that ISIS Takfiris used heavy weapons and blew up bombs in al-Farhatiyah region, before escaping from the area.

According to the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), a total of 117 Iraqi civilians lost their lives last month, and 264 others were injured as a result of acts of terrorism and violence across Iraq in November.

A large number of the fatalities were recorded in the capital province of Baghdad, where 51 civilians were killed and 150 others wounded.

Twenty-four people were killed and 60 others injured in Salahuddin province. The northern oil-rich province of Kirkuk saw a dozen civilians killed and 28 others injured.

(Source: Press TV)

