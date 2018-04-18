The Sun News
Latest
18th April 2018 - Iran will make or buy any weapon it needs – President Rouhani
18th April 2018 - Taraba killings: Nigerian Army declares five wanted
18th April 2018 - Airlines back creation of global drone registry – IATA
18th April 2018 - BREAKING: Attack on National Assembly, unidentified men take mace
18th April 2018 - International weapons experts unlikely to enter Syria’s Douma – UN source
18th April 2018 - UN, HRW: African migrants being abused in Yemen
18th April 2018 - UN elects Nigeria’s Emuze into Rights panel
18th April 2018 - Air pollution: 95% of world population breathes unsafe air – Study
18th April 2018 - Trump, Obama, Clinton, others mourn Barbara Bush
18th April 2018 - Frenchman becomes first person in world to get ‘third face’ transplant
Home / World News / Iran will make or buy any weapon it needs – President Rouhani
President ROUHANI - Iran

Iran will make or buy any weapon it needs – President Rouhani

— 18th April 2018

Reuters/NAN

President Hassan Rouhani said Iran would make or buy any weapons it needed to defend itself in a region beset by “invading powers”, as the military paraded missiles and soldiers in front of him on National Army Day.

Fighter jets and bombers flew overhead as Rouhani told the Tehran crowd and a live TV audience on Wednesday that Iran’s forces posed no threat to its neighbours.

“We tell the world that we will produce or acquire any weapons we need, and will not wait for their approval.

“We tell our neighbouring countries that our weapons are not against you, it’s for deterrence,” Rouhani said.

“We are not living in a normal region, and we see invading powers have built bases around us.

“Disregarding the principles of international law, they intervene in regional affairs and invade other
countries without UN permission,” Rouhani added.

U.S., British and French forces pounded Iran’s ally Syria with air strikes early on Saturday in retaliation
for a suspected April 7 chemical weapons attack, which they blame on Syrian President Bashar al Assad’s government.

Britain, France and Germany have proposed fresh EU sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missiles and its role in Syria’s war, in a bid to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

Trump has delivered an ultimatum to the European signatories to fix what he saw as the “terrible flaws” of the deal, threatening to refuse to extend U.S. sanctions relief on Iran.

U.S. sanctions will resume unless Trump issues fresh “waivers” to suspend them on May 12.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Taraba KILLINGS wanted men

Taraba killings: Nigerian Army declares five wanted

— 18th April 2018

NAN The Nigerian Army on Wednesday declared five persons wanted in Taraba for their alleged roles in killings in Takum Local Government Area of the state in particular and state in general. They are Tanko Adiku Dantayi, Kurusi Danladi, Chindo, Big Olumba and Chairman Poko. The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu in a statement appealed…

  • MACE National Assembly

    BREAKING: Attack on National Assembly, unidentified men take mace

    — 18th April 2018

    Reports reaching Daily Sun indicate that a group of unidentified men have broken into the National Assembly building in Abuja, making away with the mace. We are yet to confirm the identities of the attackers, but will break further information as the situation unfolds.

  • Peters EMUZE

    UN elects Nigeria’s Emuze into Rights panel

    — 18th April 2018

    NAN Nigeria’s candidate, Amb. Peters Emuze has been elected to the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in a keenly-contested election held at the UN Headquarters, New York. The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Emuze was elected for a four-year tenure. He would be representing the African…

  • Trump, Obama, Clinton, others mourn Barbara Bush

    — 18th April 2018

    NAN U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania, former Presidents and first ladies Barack Obama and Michelle, and Bill Clinton and Hillary were among dignitaries that have mourned former First Lady Barbara Bush. Spokesman for the family, Jim McGrath, announced Barbara’s death on Tuesday evening at the age of 92, after a series of…

  • Abia

    Abia teachers on strike over 6 months salary arrears

    — 18th April 2018

    Okey Sampson, Aba Teachers in Abia public schools have embarked on strike over six months salary arrears owed them by the state government. This was even as the teachers accused the state leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) of undermining the plight of members by always thwarting moves to ventilate their grievances.  The…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share