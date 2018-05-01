The Sun News
Latest
1st May 2018 - Iran hid nuclear arms programme, says Israeli PM
1st May 2018 - ‘Be careful what you wish for’…
1st May 2018 - Nigeria’s unemployment burden
1st May 2018 - The President’s alleged gaffe on Nigerian youths
1st May 2018 - Does Buhari love NYSC? (2)
1st May 2018 - The row over withdrawal of unapproved $496m
1st May 2018 - Railways: Buhari signs international consortium agreement in Washington DC
1st May 2018 - NNPC to acquire oil blocks in W’Africa, others
1st May 2018 - FG committed to global fight against terrorism –Adeosun
1st May 2018 - Multiple taxation killing phone dealers –Chimezie
Home / World News / Iran hid nuclear arms programme, says Israeli PM

Iran hid nuclear arms programme, says Israeli PM

— 1st May 2018

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed what he says are “secret nuclear files” proving Iran once covertly pursued nuclear weapons.He said thousands of pages of material obtained by Israel showed Iran had deceived the world by denying it had ever sought nuclear weapons. Iran agreed in 2015 to curb its nuclear energy programme in return for the lifting of sanctions.

It maintained that it had only been pursuing nuclear energy. US President Donald Trump, who has long threatened to scrap the nuclear deal, said the situation was “not acceptable” and he would make a decision on the deal on or before 12 May.

“They’re not sitting back idly, they’re setting off missiles which they say are for television purposes. I don’t think so,” said Mr Trump. European powers have said they are committed to upholding the accord.

Tweeting earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif appeared to accuse Mr Netanyahu of “fooling people”. Speaking in English from Israel’s defence ministry in Tel Aviv, Mr Netanyahu showed off what he said were “exact copies” of documents obtained by Israeli intelligence from a secret storage facility in Tehran.

There were, he said, 55,000 pages of evidence and a further 55,000 files on 183 CDs relating to a nuclear weapons programme called “Project Amad”. The project, he said, had had the explicit goal of producing five warheads, each with the yield of 10 kilotonnes of TNT.
Delivering a PowerPoint presentation, he said the dossiers showed Iran had pursued the key elements of a nuclear weapons programme, such as designing nuclear weapons and preparing for nuclear tests.

Iran, he said, had considered five different sites for conducting nuclear weapons tests. “Here’s what the files included: incriminating documents, incriminating charts, incriminating presentations, incriminating blueprints, incriminating photos, incriminating videos and more,” he said.

“These files conclusively prove that Iran was brazenly lying when it said it never had a nuclear weapons programme.” The files had been shared with the US, Mr Netanyahu said, and would be submitted to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

A 2007 US National Intelligence Estimate assessed “with high confidence” that Iran did have a nuclear weapons programme up until 2003 but that Iran had stopped it after its discovery.

On Monday the Israeli prime minister argued the existence of the alleged files proved Iran had been “secretly storing Project Amad material to use at a time of its choice to develop nuclear weapons”.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Railways: Buhari signs international consortium agreement in Washington DC

— 1st May 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed an agreement with an international consortium led by world’s digital industrial company, General Electric (GE), for the interim phase of the concession of Nigeria’s narrow-gauge rail network. Other members of the international consortium include SinoHydro, Transnet and APM Terminals. The Presidency, which made this known yesterday, said in a…

  • NPC PROFIT

    NNPC to acquire oil blocks in W’Africa, others

    — 1st May 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu, Houston, Texas The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC)’s upstream subsidiary, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), has disclosed plans to acquire oil blocks in West Africa and beyond. Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, stated this at the opening of the Nigerian Pavilion at the ongoing Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2018,…

  • FG committed to global fight against terrorism –Adeosun

    — 1st May 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to the global fight against the financing of terrorism in any form. Adeosun gave the assurance at an international conference against the financing of terrorism in Paris, France. The conference themed, “No money for terror”, was hosted by the…

  • Multiple taxation killing phone dealers –Chimezie

    — 1st May 2018

    Steve Agbota Chief Executive Officer of Chimex Phoneland Limited, Emebo Chimezie, has urged government to create enabling environment for investors to set up local manufacturing company in Nigeria, as multiple taxation was killing phone dealers. Chimezie who stated this at the launch of a new branch office in Lagos, said that establishment of a local…

  • Minimum wage: NLC warns against implementation delay

    — 1st May 2018

    The organised labour says it will not allow the Tripartite Committee for National Minimum Wage to alter the time line for the implementation of the new wage for workers in the country. NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, said this during a pre-May Day Symposium organised by NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) yesterday in Abuja….

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share