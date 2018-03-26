The Sun News
Latest
26th March 2018 - IPPIS: FG discovers 9,000 ghost policemen
26th March 2018 - Debt recovery: National Assembly to vest more powers on AMCON
26th March 2018 - NITDA approves CBN’s ICT security, systems upgrade projects
26th March 2018 - UBA declares N105.3bn profit before tax
26th March 2018 - Army replies Danjuma over alleged military collusion with militias
26th March 2018 - court quashes efcc’s declaration of Benedict Peters as ‘wanted’
26th March 2018 - Rita O 08148826332
26th March 2018 - 2019: ‘Third Force’ raises panel on choice of presidential candidate
26th March 2018 - Dapchi: Boko Haram abducted 113, not 110 –FG
26th March 2018 - Herdsmen attack: IPOB backs Danjuma’s call
Home / Business / IPPIS: FG discovers 9,000 ghost policemen

IPPIS: FG discovers 9,000 ghost policemen

— 26th March 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja

Over 9000 ghost policemen have been discovered using the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) thus saving the Federal Government several billions of naira.

The inclusion of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) into the IPPIS has revealed that the total number of policemen in the country now stands 291,000 as against over 300,000 usually bandied around in several quarters. A top government source who disclosed this to Daily Sun yesterday said the enlistment of the NPF into the IPPIS has saved the Federal Government billions of naira, which hitherto was unaccounted for.

The source also added that the number of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) so far captured on the IPPIS platform as of March 20 this year has risen to 469. The figure indicates that the Federal Government currently has 316,158 staff count with a gross salary of N43,979,383,997.78 annually.

The source said, “the net pay of 42 police commands and formations made via the IPPIS platform in February 2018 with staff count of 291,685 translated to a gross salary of N22.2 billion .

“You never can tell, the N68 billion saved last year may have come from the Nigeria police commands’ personnel cost. This is despite the increase in the number of personnel of Nigeria police including 10,000 newly recruited and yet, the total pay still dropped drastically.

“You would recall an episode that happened in the past when police personnel demonstrated in Abuja and Port Harcourt against the move to enlist police personnel into the IPPIS.

“Those protests in Port Harcourt and Abuja were stage managed by top hierarchy in the force benefitting from over bloated personnel. They really showed initial resistance to IPPIS before realising that this current government was bent on running an efficient and transparent financial system at all levels and across all agencies. In the current IPPIS, the police personnel receive their salary as and when due,” he explained.

With regard to other paramilitary agencies like the Nigeria Immigrations Service, Nigeria Prisons Service and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, their total enrolment as at March 22 was put at 100,822.

Recall that in 2017, the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris, applauded the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for embracing IPPIS and other public finance reform initiatives unveiled by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF).

Idris spoke when he received the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, who was at the Treasury House on a courtesy visit, in Abuja.

The AGF confirmed to the IG of police that the police had  been fully integrated into the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and are currently being enrolled on the IPPIS platform, which, according to him, would help to effectively manage the wage burden of the government.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IPPIS: FG discovers 9,000 ghost policemen

— 26th March 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja Over 9000 ghost policemen have been discovered using the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) thus saving the Federal Government several billions of naira. The inclusion of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) into the IPPIS has revealed that the total number of policemen in the country now stands 291,000 as against over…

  • Debt recovery: National Assembly to vest more powers on AMCON

    — 26th March 2018

    The Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Banking and Currency, Sir Jones Chukwudi Onyereri, has disclosed that the House of Representatives was currently working at amending the Act establishing the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to give it more powers on debt recovery. He said the proposed amendment would further empower and embolden…

  • NITDA approves CBN’s ICT security, systems upgrade projects

    — 26th March 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo Following its commitment as the government’s clearinghouse for all IT procurement and services in the public sector, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has approved a number of ICT security and systems infrastructure upgrade projects of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). A statement from NITDA showed that the projects cleared include…

  • UBA declares N105.3bn profit before tax

    — 26th March 2018

    …Recommends N0.85 dividend United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced its audited results for the financial year ended December 31, 2017, showing strong growth in the contribution and market share from all its subsidiaries across the continent. The bank’s audited results showed that gross earnings grew to N462 billion, up by 20 per cent…

  • Army replies Danjuma over alleged military collusion with militias

    — 26th March 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army has described the statement attributed to former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, that the military was providing cover and colluding with militias and other criminal groups to attack and kill innocent Nigerians across the country, as “unfortunate.” The director, Army Public Relations, Brig-General Texas Chukwu, who…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share