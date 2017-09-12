The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2017 - Macron visits Caribbean Islands after Irma devastation
12th September 2017 - BREAKING: Curfew declared in Aba
12th September 2017 - Hurricane Irma destruction cost is $92b, chaos unequalled
12th September 2017 - Anti-Drug Agency arrest 14 farmers in Gombe cannabis farm raid
12th September 2017 - IPOB/military clash: Govs set up 7-man investigative committee
12th September 2017 - South West, South East think-tanks partner on development
12th September 2017 - Buhari meets Ghanaian President in Aso Rock
12th September 2017 - 7 IPOB members feared killed in army clash
12th September 2017 - Bauchi spends N5.1b monthly on salaries – Gov. Abubakar
12th September 2017 - 2019: Govs, others want Buhari to run again for selfish reasons – Sani
Home / Cover / National / IPOB/military clash: Govs set up 7-man investigative committee

IPOB/military clash: Govs set up 7-man investigative committee

— 12th September 2017

 

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Governors of the South East states, Tuesday, set up a seven-man committee to investigate the causes of the clash involving a detachment of military officers and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] in Umuahia.

This was disclosed by the Director of Media and Communications to the South East Governors’ Forum, Mr. Mike Udah, in a statement made available to Daily Sun. He said that the committee was set up as part of steps to resolve the crisis and forestall further occurrences within the zone.

“To ensure that the problem is nipped in the bud, they have slated a meeting for Friday September 15 and they have set up a 7-man committee to investigate the matter and report to them at the venue of the meeting.

“The findings by the committee would be tabled before the governors on that day to enable them take necessary action. The South East governors are also in contact with the military and other authorities to ensure the prevalence of peace in the country.

Udah, however, denied media reports that the governors had condemned the army for their reported invasion of Kanu’s residence in Umuahia, insisting that he was misquoted.

“I have observed with dismay recent reports in the media – online and mainstream – on the South East Governors Forum, which at best could pass as pure fabrications, unfounded and falsehoods. It is sad that in one of those reports, quotes and assertions which I didn’t make were attributed to me.

“I, therefore, state that I, Michael Ike Udah did not tell any reporter or media organizations that the South East Governors condemned the alleged military invasion of some parts of the South East.

“The South East governors are worried that the relationship between the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] and the government is degenerating into this kind of ugly situation.

Post Views: 19
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Ikenna Emewu

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 12th September 2017 at 6:16 pm
    Reply

    There is nothing to investigate- it is war, it is the final battle of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War, which has begun. Either the said governors are in or out and go down with the enemy. God given victory is Biafran. God will raise the grass to fight for Biafra in this final battle, if need be. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: Curfew declared in Aba

— 12th September 2017

The forceful invasion of the South East zone especially Abia State by Nigerian soldiers has led to anticipated collapsed of public peace. In reaction, the government of the state has declared restriction of movement of people in Aba, the largest city of the state. The curfew for most of the hours of the day takes…

  • Hurricane Irma destruction cost is $92b, chaos unequalled

    — 12th September 2017

      The climatic devastation that hit US at the state of Florida and heading to Georgia and others nearby states at reduced gust velocity of 73m/h has recorded a lot of firsts in destruction in the US. As at the last count Tuesday, the US has estimated that the unequalled destruction in the affected areas…

  • Anti-Drug Agency arrest 14 farmers in Gombe cannabis farm raid

    — 12th September 2017

    The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Gombe State on Tuesday said its operatives arrested 14 farmers for cultivating Cannabis in two communities. The Commandant of the agency in the state, Mr Aliyu Adole, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe that the farmers were arrested with 413.19 kilogrammes of Cannabis. He…

  • IPOB/military clash: Govs set up 7-man investigative committee

    — 12th September 2017

      From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Governors of the South East states, Tuesday, set up a seven-man committee to investigate the causes of the clash involving a detachment of military officers and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] in Umuahia. This was disclosed by the Director of Media and Communications to the South East…

  • South West, South East think-tanks partner on development

    — 12th September 2017

      From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The official think-tank for South East of Nigeria, South-East Governors’ Forum (SEGF), and its counterpart in the South West, Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, have gone into partnership for strategic development of the regions. The deal was struck between a team of SEGF Secretariat led by the Director-General…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share