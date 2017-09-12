IPOB/military clash: Govs set up 7-man investigative committee

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Governors of the South East states, Tuesday, set up a seven-man committee to investigate the causes of the clash involving a detachment of military officers and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] in Umuahia.

This was disclosed by the Director of Media and Communications to the South East Governors’ Forum, Mr. Mike Udah, in a statement made available to Daily Sun. He said that the committee was set up as part of steps to resolve the crisis and forestall further occurrences within the zone.

“To ensure that the problem is nipped in the bud, they have slated a meeting for Friday September 15 and they have set up a 7-man committee to investigate the matter and report to them at the venue of the meeting.

“The findings by the committee would be tabled before the governors on that day to enable them take necessary action. The South East governors are also in contact with the military and other authorities to ensure the prevalence of peace in the country.

Udah, however, denied media reports that the governors had condemned the army for their reported invasion of Kanu’s residence in Umuahia, insisting that he was misquoted.

“I have observed with dismay recent reports in the media – online and mainstream – on the South East Governors Forum, which at best could pass as pure fabrications, unfounded and falsehoods. It is sad that in one of those reports, quotes and assertions which I didn’t make were attributed to me.

“I, therefore, state that I, Michael Ike Udah did not tell any reporter or media organizations that the South East Governors condemned the alleged military invasion of some parts of the South East.

“The South East governors are worried that the relationship between the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] and the government is degenerating into this kind of ugly situation.