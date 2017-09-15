The Sun News
Latest
15th September 2017 - DHQ declares IPOB a terrorist organisation
15th September 2017 - Abia Govt. extends curfew in Aba , postpones school resumption
15th September 2017 - London underground blast a terror incident, say police
15th September 2017 - IPOB: We must not repeat the mistake of Boko Haram – Masari
15th September 2017 - Buhari returns to London after UNGA
15th September 2017 - Military/IPOB clashes: Police beef up security in Asaba
15th September 2017 - How 20 men, 10 women died in road crash
15th September 2017 - Army rage on IPOB is ethnic cleansing – Fayose
15th September 2017 - IPOB/Military clash: NLC seeks officers retraining
15th September 2017 - Police unveil new community policing logo 
Home / Cover / National / IPOB: We must not repeat the mistake of Boko Haram – Masari

IPOB: We must not repeat the mistake of Boko Haram – Masari

— 15th September 2017

 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, has advised Nigerians not to repeat the mistake of ignoring the activities of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), just like they did about Boko Haram.

He explained that if this is done it will consume the whole country just like the Boko Haram.

The governor who was in the presidential villa to observe the Ju’maat prayer, called for  support for President Muhammadu Buhari as well as security agencies in handling the IPOB issue.

Repeated clashes between Nigerian soldiers and IPOB agitators led by Nnamdi Kanu, forced Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to declare a three-day dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state.

The governor said the state will continue to subscribe to the supremacy of the Nigerian Constitution and work with the federal government to forestall seccessionist threats.

The governor also noted that the clash is directly linked to the deployment of soldiers across South-East as part of the rejuvenated Operation Python Dance.

Masari who spoke to State House Correspondents after the prayers said, “As regards  the tension in the country, we in Katsina State have put in necessary measures to ensure that the people living in the state irrespective of where they come from, their safety, their lives and their properties.

“On the general note on what is going on in the country, I think there is need for Nigerians to be very responsible  in terms of dealing with issues of this kind in this country.

“When we heard the problem of Boko Haram in this country when it started we all looked the other way and it nearly consumed  the nation. So under this circumstances any agitation that is likely to lead the nation to the kind of problem we had, I think all Nigerians should support the government and put a stop to it.”

Post Views: 40
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Ikenna Emewu

1 Comment

  1. Peter Okeke 15th September 2017 at 4:40 pm
    Reply

    The IPOB headed by Nnamdi Kanu are not faceless group terrorising the federal government. They are a group of Nigerians asking for self determination without recourse to violence. Their only crime is that they are dealing with sensitive issue that borders on ressurecting Biafra of a defeated ethnic group that in the eyes of some small minds are undeserving of equity and fairness but rather deserves an institutionalised marginalisation in the Nigeria space. Boko Haram is a terrorist group operating from their hide outs and probably being sponsored by some so called important citizens that if their identities somehow should be revealed may shake the foundation of the country . They have no known agenda that can inform bases for meaningful negotiations. IPOB is calling for a referendum and someone rational should state in what way that has gone against the constitution and the laws of the land and therefore there is no basis to compare the two groups.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DHQ declares IPOB a terrorist organisation

— 15th September 2017

The Defence Headquarters has branded the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a “militant terrorist organisation’’ and urged parents to dissuade their wards from joining the group. In a statement in Abuja on Friday, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, the Director, Defence Information (DDI), therefore, restated the commitment of the Armed Forces to confront “all security challenges…

  • Abia Govt. extends curfew in Aba , postpones school resumption

    — 15th September 2017

    Abia Government on Friday announced the extension of the curfew imposed on Aba to Sunday and also postponed the resumption of primary and secondary schools to Sept. 25 as against Sept.18. The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Enyinnaya Appolos, made this known in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

  • London underground blast a terror incident, say police

    — 15th September 2017

    An “improvised explosive device” was detonated on a Tube train in south-west London during Friday’s rush hour, Scotland Yard has confirmed. The blast, at Parsons Green station on an eastbound District Line train from Wimbledon, is being treated as terrorism. Twenty-two people are being treated in hospital, mostly for burn injuries. A hunt for the…

  • IPOB: We must not repeat the mistake of Boko Haram – Masari

    — 15th September 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, has advised Nigerians not to repeat the mistake of ignoring the activities of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), just like they did about Boko Haram. He explained that if this is done it will consume the whole country just like the Boko Haram. The governor…

  • Buhari returns to London after UNGA

    — 15th September 2017

      Return date unknown From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The presidency has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will return to London after attending the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 72), which opens on Tuesday September 19. The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in statement did not disclose the purpose…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share