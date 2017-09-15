IPOB: We must not repeat the mistake of Boko Haram – Masari

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, has advised Nigerians not to repeat the mistake of ignoring the activities of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), just like they did about Boko Haram.

He explained that if this is done it will consume the whole country just like the Boko Haram.

The governor who was in the presidential villa to observe the Ju’maat prayer, called for support for President Muhammadu Buhari as well as security agencies in handling the IPOB issue.

Repeated clashes between Nigerian soldiers and IPOB agitators led by Nnamdi Kanu, forced Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to declare a three-day dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state.

The governor said the state will continue to subscribe to the supremacy of the Nigerian Constitution and work with the federal government to forestall seccessionist threats.

The governor also noted that the clash is directly linked to the deployment of soldiers across South-East as part of the rejuvenated Operation Python Dance.

Masari who spoke to State House Correspondents after the prayers said, “As regards the tension in the country, we in Katsina State have put in necessary measures to ensure that the people living in the state irrespective of where they come from, their safety, their lives and their properties.

“On the general note on what is going on in the country, I think there is need for Nigerians to be very responsible in terms of dealing with issues of this kind in this country.

“When we heard the problem of Boko Haram in this country when it started we all looked the other way and it nearly consumed the nation. So under this circumstances any agitation that is likely to lead the nation to the kind of problem we had, I think all Nigerians should support the government and put a stop to it.”