IPOB warns Miyetti Allah

IPOB warns Miyetti Allah

— 13th July 2018
  • Tells herdsmen to forget about ranching in South East

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) against its alleged threat to South East geo-political zones following the rejection of cattle ranches in the zone.

The group warned that one inevitable outcome of any premeditated attack on Igbo people and easterners living in the north, ‘will mark the beginning of the apocalyptic end of Nigeria’.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said the arrogant tone of the leader of Miyetti Allah’s threat against Igbo and their businesses in the North points clearly to an impending hostile response from them, which IPOB is both duty and honour bound not to ignore.

“We must make it abundantly clear that any attack against Igbos and their businesses in the North will be met with commensurate response in the South.

“Threats and large scale invasions of territories in the Middle-Belt may have had the effect of subduing indigenous Tiv resistance to the Fulani hegemonic juggernauts in the Middle Belt and total collapse of morale in the West, giving what happened at Ado-Ekiti PDP rally on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.”

“Those northern voices who continually pressured Igbo leaders and governors to mistakenly ban IPOB are today silent against the murderous antecedents of their own kith and kin, the Fulani herdsmen.

“Had IPOB not been ill-advisedly banned by South East governors and Igbo socio-cultural leaders, MACBAN would not have had the guts to issue such an insulting statement against Igbo and their business interests in the North.

“One inevitable outcome of any premeditated attack on Igbo people and easterners living in the North will mark the beginning of the apocalyptic end of Nigeria as we know it.

“The sensible decision of, hitherto, docile South East governors to avoid wholesale breakdown of law and order in their region, through the banning of herdsmen activities, should be applauded by Arewa Consultative Forum, Sokoto Caliphate and all advocates of peaceful coexistence in Nigeria, not derided through the mouthpiece of Fulani herdsmen, the MACBAN.

“Giving that 70 percent of Nigeria’s land mass is in the North, as we have been boastfully reminded by many government officials and core northerners over the years, it stands to reason and common sense that ranching activity is better sited at the North, not ‘tiny’ ‘landlocked’ South-East.

“All South East and South South governors must be guided by a popular proverb in Igboland that says, only an irrational man kills his native doctor when those who wish to poison and harm him are still very much around and multiplying.”

Arewa Consultative Forum and their foot soldiers, the MACBAN, must know that IPOB will never tolerate their excesses.

“What we IPOB are asking for and on behalf of those other ethnic nationalities in the Middle-Belt that are too weak to speak for themselves, is to be left alone in peace in the land of our ancestors,” Powerful stated.

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 13th July 2018 at 6:32 am
    Reply

    It is not about empty noise of cowardice of ipob group. It is not about farmland or cattle grazing. It is about Oil and Gas of this natives territory which British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order uses fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria to held northern natives under fulani bondage via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and controls the 19 northern states which is the majority votes, with which they controls southern natives politically and plunder this territory natives God given wealth- a daylight fraud which has come to an end in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Freedom of Igbos of south east of Biafra Republic depends on Freedom of northern natives from fulani bondage via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Freedom of northern natives from fulani bondage is Freedom of every this territory native under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Freedom which is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

