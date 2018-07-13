IPOB warns Miyetti Allah

Tells herdsmen to forget about ranching in South East

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) against its alleged threat to South East geo-political zones following the rejection of cattle ranches in the zone.

The group warned that one inevitable outcome of any premeditated attack on Igbo people and easterners living in the north, ‘will mark the beginning of the apocalyptic end of Nigeria’.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said the arrogant tone of the leader of Miyetti Allah’s threat against Igbo and their businesses in the North points clearly to an impending hostile response from them, which IPOB is both duty and honour bound not to ignore.

“We must make it abundantly clear that any attack against Igbos and their businesses in the North will be met with commensurate response in the South.

“Threats and large scale invasions of territories in the Middle-Belt may have had the effect of subduing indigenous Tiv resistance to the Fulani hegemonic juggernauts in the Middle Belt and total collapse of morale in the West, giving what happened at Ado-Ekiti PDP rally on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.”

“Those northern voices who continually pressured Igbo leaders and governors to mistakenly ban IPOB are today silent against the murderous antecedents of their own kith and kin, the Fulani herdsmen.

“Had IPOB not been ill-advisedly banned by South East governors and Igbo socio-cultural leaders, MACBAN would not have had the guts to issue such an insulting statement against Igbo and their business interests in the North.

“One inevitable outcome of any premeditated attack on Igbo people and easterners living in the North will mark the beginning of the apocalyptic end of Nigeria as we know it.

“The sensible decision of, hitherto, docile South East governors to avoid wholesale breakdown of law and order in their region, through the banning of herdsmen activities, should be applauded by Arewa Consultative Forum, Sokoto Caliphate and all advocates of peaceful coexistence in Nigeria, not derided through the mouthpiece of Fulani herdsmen, the MACBAN.

“Giving that 70 percent of Nigeria’s land mass is in the North, as we have been boastfully reminded by many government officials and core northerners over the years, it stands to reason and common sense that ranching activity is better sited at the North, not ‘tiny’ ‘landlocked’ South-East.

“All South East and South South governors must be guided by a popular proverb in Igboland that says, only an irrational man kills his native doctor when those who wish to poison and harm him are still very much around and multiplying.”

Arewa Consultative Forum and their foot soldiers, the MACBAN, must know that IPOB will never tolerate their excesses.

“What we IPOB are asking for and on behalf of those other ethnic nationalities in the Middle-Belt that are too weak to speak for themselves, is to be left alone in peace in the land of our ancestors,” Powerful stated.