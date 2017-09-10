IPOB warns army over Python Dance

The Sun News
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Sunday counseled the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai not to march his army into Biafraland as its agitation for self determination was in peaceful manner.

Reacting to the recently launched Operation Python Dance in the South-East by the Nigerian Army, IPOB described as a “wickedly undemocratic silent jihad war unleashed on peaceful Biafran populations, in order to complete the extermination of the Igbo race under the pretext of military exercise in a peaceful civilian environment.”

It urged men and women of good conscience to challenge what it called an act of primitive intimidation and provocation by “Fulani Islamic fundamentalists in the Buhari regime.”

A statement signed by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful said the group noted that President Muhammadu Buhari was supposedly elected to preside over a transparent civilian democratic government but that the latest attempt to use military show of force in Biafraland to deal with legitimate peaceful agitation for self determination (Operation Python Dance) vindicates its position that Nigeria was irredeemably against human development.

“Where on earth is it heard that combat ready troops are deployed within the borders of a country to deal with a non-violent civil matter; only in Nigeria. It makes a mockery of the role of the military and nonsense of the constitution that soldiers can be ordered by one army officer, without the permission of the Senate, to kill civilian populations in an area devoid of any conflict.

