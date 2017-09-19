The Sun News
IPOB using fake videos to hoodwink international community –FG

IPOB using fake videos to hoodwink international community –FG

— 19th September 2017

The Federal Government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of using fake videos of mass killings, harvested from other parts of Africa and doctored to look current, to mislead the international community and win their support.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this when he addressed Online Publishers in Lagos, yesterday.

‘’We must warn the nation against IPOB’s next line of action, which is to externalise their lies and propaganda. Now they are writing to the governments and national parliaments of some Western nations, to give the impression that they are victims of an ethno-sectarian violence orchestrated by the government, hence they need protection.

‘’Some of the tools that have been employed by IPOB include blatant lies and cheap propaganda, and the medium of choice for the organisation is social media.

“IPOB has harvested gory videos and pictures from other lands and the distant past, which they are now circulating via social media, to deceive the international community into believing that the people of the South East are being subjected to state-sponsored, ethno-religious violence.

‘’Such videos, which have very high emotive quotient, are circulating on social media as we speak. These videos are doctored to make them look current. They are fake!’’ he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said some ill-informed foreign individuals are already trumpeting IPOB’s lies and propaganda and even alleging genocide, adding: ‘’It is either they do not understand the meaning of genocide or are being mischievous.

“Either way, there is nothing like genocide anywhere in our country today. What we have in the South East is a clampdown on a band of lawless people who have no regard for the laws of the land.’’

He appealed to Online Publishers to help counter the fake narrative on social media, on the situation in the South East

‘’In the interest of the nation and your own interest, you must counter this fake narrative, report the issues responsibly and without sensationalism and present the truth to the public.

“If the social media, your platform, is discredited because of the activities of quacks and internet trollers, you, too, will be discredited and your publications will simply go down.

‘’That is why you must distinguish yourselves, as trained and tested professionals, from the charlatans who have seized the social media by the jugular, those who have no regard for the truth and who do not care whether their fake posts set the nation ablaze,’’ the minister said.

He reiterated his earlier statement that IPOB is being sponsored by a coalition of politically-disgruntled and treasury looters, and that the organisation is a contraption against the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

 

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 20th September 2017 at 6:40 pm
    Number one highest liar (Lai Muhammad), even at old age, lying has mixed up in his blood stream and runs into his entire body system!

    Whenever he talked, lies would be found dominance, even up to 99.9% in all his statement!

    No one should pay attention to his daily lies anymore!

    He would say nothing, than lying as he has always known for!

  2. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 20th September 2017 at 6:54 pm
    “Either way, there is nothing like genocide in our country”!

    Was it not exactly what you said last year when the senseless killings were going on in the Southern Kaduna against the Christian indigenes, you rightly denied there was nothing like such senseless killings of the Christian indigenes in the Southern Kaduna!

    To you as professional liar from the pit of hell, senseless killings of the Christians in the Northern NIGERIA, and the Northern political cabals and their Southern useful political-slaves masterminded killings of the people of the South-East and South-South, through the NIGERIA Military python dance, is also normal to you!

  3. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 20th September 2017 at 6:59 pm
