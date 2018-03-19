The Sun News
Home / National / IPOB urged to listen to Ohanaeze’s advise on Biafra

IPOB urged to listen to Ohanaeze’s advise on Biafra

— 19th March 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Buhari Support Organisation has called on Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to adopt Political Diplomacy and carefully listen to the wise counsel of President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

This was contained in a statement BSO issued, in Sunday, in Enugu, and signed by the Publicity Secretary, Enugu State Chapter, Mr. Eze Chibueze.

Chibueze said he did not see anything wrong with the candid advice proffered by Chief Nwodo that those agitating for the restoration of Biafra as a sovereign nation should adopt political diplomacy, instead of name calling, fighting, quarreling or insulting other ethnic groups.

“We cannot get Biafra by fighting and insulting people. We cannot get restructuring by shouting, we can get it by political diplomacy. I must tell you the truth.” Chief John Nnia Nwodo was quoted.

Reacting in a statement earlier issued by its spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB took a swipe on Chief Nwodo for allegedly profiling IPOB as a militant organization and conveying erroneous impression about the activities of the organisation.

But, Chibueze stated that BSO Enugu State shares the same opinion with Chief Nwodo.

He recalled that after the 2nd World War, in spite of thousands of human casualty claimed by the callous atomic bomb of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States of America, the Japanese resorted to political diplomacy and became friends with the United States to regain their enviable status on the global stage, so also the Germans, and therefore, Ndigbo cannot be different.

He said BSO was appalled that IPOB and Co seem to be toying with the fate of Ndigbo who remained one of the ethnic nationalities, which would benefit most from President Muhammadu Buhari’s Roads, Rails, Agriculture and Power (RRAP) projects, as well as Foreign Direct Investment and other critical infrastructural projects flowing with the RRAP.

“BSO Enugu State Chapter is in league with the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, for BSO had serially maintained that political diplomacy is the most applicable, and valid option for the hardworking, enterprising and itinerant Ndigbo to either advance our economic prosperity and welfare, become president in 2023, restructure our dear country or actualise the sovereign state of Biafra,” PS said.

On how political diplomacy will save Ndigbo from marauding Fulani herdsmen, Chibueze said: “we once more commend Chief Nwodo for putting the overall interest of Ndigbo worldwide above that of any tendency, for the issue of Fulani herdsmen is a cruel passing phase, which the Food Security Council set up by President Muhammadu Buhari and security measures will consign to the dust bin of our history.

“We must recall that after the 2nd World War, the Japanese, in spite of the callous atomic bomb of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States of America, where thousands were killed, resorted to political diplomacy to regain their enviable status on the global stage. They made US their friend and closed ranks. The Germans did same. Ndigbo cannot be different.

“We are appalled that IPOB and Co seem to be toying with the fate of Ndigbo who remained one of the ethnic nationalities which will most benefit from President Muhammadu Buhari’s RRAP – Roads, Rails, Agriculture and Power Projects. Our study shows that Foreign Direct Investment and other critical infrastructural projects flow with RRAP.

“The Eastern Corridor railway – covering eleven states, from Port Harcourt, Aba, Umuahia, Enugu, spur to Owerri, Abakiliki, Awka, Makurdi, spur to Lafia, Jos, spur to Bauchi, Damaturu, to Maiduguri. The Coastal railway will cover Lagos to Calabar and the Western Corridor from Lagos to Kano, all standard gauge railways. This is approximately 5,000 kilometers of standard railways. As any railway station is a new town, Ndigbo will surely harvest the railways windfall.”
Chibueze said therefore, in the collective interest of Ndigbo, they were humbled to count their blessings in the midst of adversities and challenges, and coming to the inevitable conclusion that Ndigbo stand to produce president in 2023 and gain most if IPOB and sundry groups page with Ohaneze Ndigbo by adoption of ‘Political Diplomacy’ and ‘Democratic Tenets’.

 

