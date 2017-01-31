The Sun News
Home / National / IPOB to pay hospital bills of pro-Trump rally victims

IPOB to pay hospital bills of pro-Trump rally victims

— 31st January 2017

From: Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Tuesday, said that it would pick hospital bills for the treatment of the victims of pro-US President Donald Trump’s rally, in Igweocha Port Harcourt, River State on January 20, 2017.

The group said that it would be footing the bills of the victims and providing for the deceased families and those in hospitals no matter the cost funeral as well as the expenses of those killed during the rally.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB Mr. Emma Powerful noted that the efforts was made by IPOB without the help from any politician, donor or financier of any kind, ‘all our finances comes from a few dedicated IPOB Family members in few countries around the world’.

It read in parts: “IPOB will pay for all hospital bills and take care of victims families up to meeting every funeral expenses of those killed on the 20th of January 2017 in Igweocha PH River state during Pro Donald J Trump’s rally”.

“Meanwhile, we don’t abandon our people because we are IPOB. We are also going to secure the release of all our people in police, DSS, Army cells and those reminded in prison custody”.

“We provide for and pay our lawyers to facilitate the release of those involved which never happened under the leadership of Uwazuruike’s MASSOB”.

“Nevertheless, IPOB under the command structure and the leadership of maxi Nnamdi Kanu is designed by God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama to fight for the restoration, emancipation and for the total liberation of our people in this contraption called Nigeria”.

“Although, IPOB  will not relent until our God given nation is restored no matter the odds and humiliation, it can never stop the quest for Biafra nation”.

“All those victims in Aba 9th February 2016, in Onitsha on 30th August 2015, 17th December 2015 at head bridge Onitsha and 29th/30th May 2016 at Nkpor and those in Asaba on 30th May 2916 and others who paid ultimate prices for the restoration of ancient nation called Biafra in one way or the other will never be forgotten both their families when Biafra is restored” Powerful stated.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 31st January 2017 at 7:00 pm
    IPOB at no time ever revenge, that is why the atrocity kept repeating itself- an insult to Biafrans as a whole. If they do not revenge, it will happen again- it is now separation with war: BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 2nd February 2017 at 7:37 pm
    Jonathan need to face reality now despite the kind of heart he may have to avoid the mistake Zik made which has gone down the history till date as far as eastern region of Republic Of Biafra is concerned. The name Nigeria is very irrelevant in 21st century of today- no reasonable country will not ignore it. The relevant name in 21st century of today is Republic Of Biafra: It is the name needed in International community, African community, in the territory presently called Nigeria- social, economic etc., it is the name that will uplift Africa in this 21st century world, which is important to Africa and International community economy etc.

