IPOB to pay hospital bills of pro-Trump rally victims

From: Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Tuesday, said that it would pick hospital bills for the treatment of the victims of pro-US President Donald Trump’s rally, in Igweocha Port Harcourt, River State on January 20, 2017.

The group said that it would be footing the bills of the victims and providing for the deceased families and those in hospitals no matter the cost funeral as well as the expenses of those killed during the rally.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB Mr. Emma Powerful noted that the efforts was made by IPOB without the help from any politician, donor or financier of any kind, ‘all our finances comes from a few dedicated IPOB Family members in few countries around the world’.

It read in parts: “IPOB will pay for all hospital bills and take care of victims families up to meeting every funeral expenses of those killed on the 20th of January 2017 in Igweocha PH River state during Pro Donald J Trump’s rally”.

“Meanwhile, we don’t abandon our people because we are IPOB. We are also going to secure the release of all our people in police, DSS, Army cells and those reminded in prison custody”.

“We provide for and pay our lawyers to facilitate the release of those involved which never happened under the leadership of Uwazuruike’s MASSOB”.

“Nevertheless, IPOB under the command structure and the leadership of maxi Nnamdi Kanu is designed by God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama to fight for the restoration, emancipation and for the total liberation of our people in this contraption called Nigeria”.

“Although, IPOB will not relent until our God given nation is restored no matter the odds and humiliation, it can never stop the quest for Biafra nation”.

“All those victims in Aba 9th February 2016, in Onitsha on 30th August 2015, 17th December 2015 at head bridge Onitsha and 29th/30th May 2016 at Nkpor and those in Asaba on 30th May 2916 and others who paid ultimate prices for the restoration of ancient nation called Biafra in one way or the other will never be forgotten both their families when Biafra is restored” Powerful stated.