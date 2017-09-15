IPOB to DHQ: We’re not terrorist group

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has denied being a militant terrorist organisation as declared by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Friday.

The IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, who stated this in a statement issued to newsmen in Enugu accused security operatives of making frantic efforts to label their group a terrorist organisation.

He alleged that security operatives, especially the “Nigerian Army and police personnel drafted to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s house has planted bombs in and around Nnamdi Kanu’s house in Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia Abia State” in a bid to paint the image of IPOB in bad light.

He wondered why after the alleged attacks on Kanu’s house and nobody allowed to come near the compound, bombs are allegedly planted “in his compound in order to create impression or tag our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members terrorist group.”

Powerful further alleged that “the Nigerian Army planted bombs in and around the compound waiting for the bombs to blow up and then accuse Nnamdi Kanu and the peaceful and innocent members of IPOB of keeping bombs in his home town and his compound for attacks.

“We urge men and women of good conscience around the globe to prevail on Nigerian Government and her security operatives, especially the Nigeria Army and police to desist from rubbishing the rule of engagements and code of conducts of the Nigerian Army and also killing innocent civilians in the name of fighting crime and kidnappers.

“IPOB under Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not since the inception of this fight for Biafra independence involved in any act of violence or crime,” saying that the APC led by President “Muhammad Buhari with the supervision of Brig. General Tukur Bruatai must held accountable for the bombs and the lives lost since the launching of this barbaric attacks code named operation Python Dance 11 in every state in Biafranland.”