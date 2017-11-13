IPOB threat: No going back on Anambra guber polls -F G

From: Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Federal Government has called on the people of Anambra State to disregard threats by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to boycott the November 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

The Federal Government is thereby urging the people of the state to turn out en masse to exercise their franchise at Saturday’s governorship poll.

Director General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari, made the call in the wake of the so called “vote and die” threat by IPOB and reassured Anambrarians that security agencies are fully prepared and on ground to ensure the safety of voters before, during and after the election.

Abari described the renewed threat as an attempt by miscreants to stampede the will of the people using baseless intimidation in pursuit of their untoward ends, but was emphatic that the election will not only hold as scheduled but will be without security failures.

In his words, “The renewed threat is not taking the authorities by surprise. All adequate measures to checkmate the excesses of IPOB and other unlawful groups with regard to the Anambra election are already fully in place. The security agencies are prepared to forestall any breakdown of law and order and to protect voters, other election actors and the general public toward a hitch-free election.

“Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is very prepared to conduct the election. Let no one be afraid or in doubt; the Anambra Governorship Election will hold on November 18, 2017 and will be free, fair, credible and devoid of incidences. The electorate is therefore implored to turn out en masse, without fear of intimidation, and freely cast their votes”.

IPOB had at the weekend renewed its call on voters to boycott the election in a campaign it tagged “vote and die”.

But notable Anambrarians including Senator Stella Oduah (Anambra North) and popular Nollywood actress, Ifemelu Dike had urged the electorate to ignore the boycott order.