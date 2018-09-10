– The Sun News
IPOB slams military over invasion of Nnamdi Kanu's home
IPOB slams military over invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s home

— 10th September 2018

…Says, ‘Kanu’s village has more military presence, activity than Sambisa forest’

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned the alleged second invasion of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s community in Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia State.

The group alleged that a combined team of Navy, Army, Police, Immigration and Civil Defence Corps, at the weekend, in a show of force in Afaraukwu with military hardware which lasted for hours, wondering why security agents were parading intimidatingly at Kanu’s village.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, described the show of force as ‘another military overreach’ by the Fulani controlled hierarchy of the Nigerian defence establishment.

Powerful said, “This is clear confirmation that the entire east is under siege for no apparent reason other than the need for Fulani caliphate to prove their dominance over the rest of Nigeria.

“Isiama Afaraukwu it seems is now the favorite exercise range of the Nigerian military. What this confirms is that Nnamdi Kanu is the one person the Fulani caliphate is most terrified of.

“It is a shame the corrupt political class, blinded by their own selfishness and petty jealousy cannot see it.

“We are alerting the world that this blatant provocation is one of the many reasons why we have called for a nationwide strike on the 14th of September 2018 to protest this Arewa Islamic military occupation of Biafraland.

“Biafrans are peaceful people but this unfortunate invasion of our villages and the home of our leader in this 2018 may result in unintended consequences.

“Innocent Biafrans abducted and murdered in cold blood during September 2017 Operation Python Dance is yet to be buried and here we are in 2018 suffering the same fate.

“The very quiet Afaraukwu Ibeku community in Umuahia, Abia State now has more military presence and activity than Sambisa forest.

“We are still wondering why this Buhari regime would not allow Biafrans to bury those they murdered last year during their Operation PYTHON DANCE 2.

“It is baffling that Nigeria Government and her security operatives are belittling themselves ahead of IPOB’s general strike coming up on Friday this week.

“We are aware that Nigerian government and her security operatives are doing everything within their reach to push IPOB to pick up arms.

“The show of force in Afaraukwu with military hardware lasted for hours in a peaceful community, the world must not keep quiet as these acts of state terrorism by Fulani military continues unabated,” Powerful stated.

 

Share