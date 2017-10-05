IPOB should be grateful to Orji Kalu – Yerima

Leader of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), Shettima Yerima, has described the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as ingrates, who lack the sense to come to terms with reality.

Yerima said this against the backdrop of comments of IPOB members against former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.

In response to questions from newsmen, in Kaduna, yesterday, Yerima expressed surprise that IPOB spokesmen could “extend their traditional ways of insults to even someone like Orji Uzor Kalu.”

He said those who were not vocal, when their voices should have been loudest, are the true enemies of a society. Yerima disclosed that despite the former governor’s efforts in sustaining relative peace, IPOB resorted to calling him names.

“A man who has frequently shuttled the North, to discuss the safety of his people, deserves more than appreciation.

“IPOB members couldn’t contain their pot of insults and decided to extensively extend it to even the ones sticking out their neck on their behalf.

“It simply shows how ungrateful they can be.”

Commenting on Kalu’s statement on Nnamdi Kanu’s whereabouts and counter-claims by IPOB, Yerima said: “I wonder the reason for such propaganda by IPOB.

“Even when they said Kanu’s father was missing, a doctor in the Federal Medical Centre confirmed he slumped and was brought to the facility for treatment. But, IPOB claimed they disappeared or the Nigerian Army arrested them.”

Yerima’s group formed the Coalition of Northern Youths (CNY) with 15 other groups and issued a statement on June 6, 2017, when it advised Igbo living in the North to leave the region on or before October 1, 2017.

They later rescinded the quit notice, last month.