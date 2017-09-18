IPOB: Senate overrules S’East govs, DHQ

…Says declaration of IPOB as terrorist group unconstitutional

The Senate has described the recent proscription ‎of activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by South East governors and designation of the same group as a terrorist organisation by the Defence Headquarters as ‘unconstitutional’.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, in a statement he personally signed today, said the proscription and the designation did not follow due process, as stated in the law.

He, however, called for calm and promised that the Senate will investigate the crisis in the region when the upper chamber reconvenes next week.

