Home / Cover / National / IPOB: Senate overrules S’East govs, DHQ

IPOB: Senate overrules S’East govs, DHQ

— 18th September 2017

…Says declaration of IPOB as terrorist group unconstitutional

The Senate has described the recent proscription ‎of activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by South East governors and designation of the same group as a terrorist organisation by the Defence Headquarters as ‘unconstitutional’.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, in a statement he personally signed today, said the proscription and the designation did not follow due process, as stated in the law.

He, however, called for calm and promised that the Senate will investigate the crisis in the region when the upper chamber reconvenes next week.

Details later…

Segun Adio

  1. Tai Mtn 18th September 2017 at 12:41 pm
    When did the Senate have the powers to interpret the letter? Saraki should go and rest with the millions he and his colleagues are making in the NASS with their resistance to implementing TSA in the NASS

    • Tai Mtn 18th September 2017 at 12:43 pm
      Sorry. The law and not letter#

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

