IPOB: S’East lawmakers meet, urge Buhari to address marginalisation of Igbo

…Call in IPOB to ceasefire

From: Fred Itua, Abuja

Senators and members of the House of Representatives, from the South East geopolitical zone, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the perceived marginalisation of‎ the Igbo in the country.

The lawmakers said the ongoing agitations in the region would only be addressed if the people of the region were carried along.

The call by the lawmakers was one of the outcomes of a meeting of South East Caucus of the National Assembly, held on Tuesday night, in the nation’s capital.

The lawmakers, spearheaded by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, and the leader of South East Caucus in the National Assembly, Eyinnaya Abaribe, however, called on the leadership and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to cease fire to enable them explore political solutions to the ongoing face-off.

Details later…