Home / Cover / National / IPOB raises alarm over alleged plot to assassinate Nnamdi Kanu

IPOB raises alarm over alleged plot to assassinate Nnamdi Kanu

— 8th April 2017

 Accuses FG of denying visitors access to him

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday warned against what it called incessant assassination attempts on the life of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is detained at the Kuje Prison, Abuja.

IPOB is alleging that the latest attempt took place on Thursday while Kalu and his colleagues were being taken to the court but failed because according to the group, “Kanu is a prophet of our time and very popular to mankind around the globe which no man born of a woman can stop because he is a prophecy of 400 years ago.”

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, made available to newsmen in Awka yesterday, the group said the Federal Government was changing every rule against Kanu in order to frustrate him.

The statement said that when the Thursday assassination bid failed, a more stringent condition was placed against Kanu in prison custody as a result of which his visitors were turned back.

“Information reaching us this morning (Friday) has it that visitors are no longer allowed to see the IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his fellow freedom fighters namely Benjamin Madubugwu,  Chidiebere Onwudiwe and David Nwawuisi, except they get clearance forms from the Prison Headquarters Abuja.

“The legal and constitutional procedure that every visitor has followed right from the onset is to fill some forms at the Kuje prison gate with a passport photograph and submit to the security at the entrance for verification before the visitor is allowed in.

“This procedure has been applicable to both Nnamdi Kanu and other inmates in Kuje prison. But this new method is totally strange and entirely different and it reeks of some vendetta. We are also aware that the devious Nigerian government is at it again.  They have never relented in plotting some vices to get at the IPOB leader, his fellow freedom fighters and Biafra at large.

“The recent being the assassination attempt on Nnamdi Kanu’s life on his way to the court yesterday (Thursday) being the 6th of April which however failed woefully. Now, this new plan has come up, to frustrate visitors who come for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his mates”, the group stated.

IPOB therefore questioned the reason for the new method introduced for Kanu’s visitors and why the order was affecting only their leader’s visitors.

It further said, “There are other inmates in Kuje Prison but why are only Nnamdi Kanu’s visitors always either denied access to see him, harassed and embarrassed, or even malhandled while visitors for other inmates encounter no challenges at all? Why should it be this way? For how long will this injustice and inhumane treatment last?”

  1. peaceforall 8th April 2017 at 8:25 pm
    We are not begging the nigeria government and their norther terrorists collaborators to release Nnamdi Kanu until some thing happened to him then nigeria will know how fanatic we are about Nnamdi Kanu and the restoration of Biafra.

