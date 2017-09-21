The Sun News
Latest
21st September 2017 - IPOB proscription: Lawyers pick holes in court’s order
21st September 2017 - BREAKING: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action
21st September 2017 - NAF destroys more Boko-Haram terrorists camp
21st September 2017 - Ohanaeze visits Muslim faithful over burnt mosque
21st September 2017 - What Buhari told Trump – Onyeama
21st September 2017 - Attacks on northerners in S/east, threat to entire country -Northern Elders Forum
21st September 2017 - Afghan president thanks Trump for U.S. troop increase
21st September 2017 - Fire claims 4 in Kano
21st September 2017 - Customs intercept another 2,671 Pump Action rifles
21st September 2017 - Ogun commissioner identifies measure for ensuring safety in S’ West
Home / National / IPOB proscription: Lawyers pick holes in court’s order

IPOB proscription: Lawyers pick holes in court’s order

— 21st September 2017

By Lukman Olabiyi

 

Rights activists and lawyers in the country have continued to pick holes in the order granted the Federal High Court, Abuja, declaring the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) a terrorist organisation.

On Wednesday, September 20, 2017, the Federal Government (FG ) through the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), filed suit No.FHC/ABJ/871/2017, at the court against IPOB, sought for an order to proscribed the group, the court granted the orders as prayed.
Reviewing the order, Ebun-olu Adegboruwa , Chief Charles Enwulunta and Dele Igbinedion knocked AGF, Malami, noted that FG took right step in wrong direction.
The lawyers submitted that the order granted and indeed all the proceedings in the case, constituted a gross abuse of the process of the court, as the Court has no jurisdiction to entertain, let alone adjudicate, upon the case.
Specifically, Adegboruwa noted that the suit was not initiated following due process of law, as stated by the Supreme Court in the locus classicus case of Madukolu v Nkemdilim (1962) 2 SCNLR 341.
Adding that the suit filed and the orders granted have no foundation upon which they can stand and be maintained or enforced.

“The supposed defendant in the case is the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which is not a registered entity in law. And even if it is registered, it can only be sued in the name of its incorporated trustees or indeed its accredited representatives.
“Furthermore, unlike other associations like the Nigerian Bar Association, IPOB is not recognized or mentioned or legitimized in any existing statute.
“For a suit to be competent, there must be proper parties before the court. In this case, the supposed defendant, IPOB, is a non juristic person, against which no action can be maintained in any court of law”, he said.
Igbinedion who a lined himself with the position of Adegboruwa stated that if order was not challenge by the affected people it would set a bad precedent.
He said FG supposed to put have other party on notice, in order to hit nail at the head. “proscription doesn’t it mean members can not form another group and continue their agitation”, he said .
Chief Enwulunta in his own submission totally agreed with the analysis of others lawyers, stated the order will not stand if challenged at the superior court.
However, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria ( SAN ) , Seyi Sowemimo faulted submissions of his colleagues, noted that nature of the case was a determining factor.
According to him, the issue in question bordered on Anti Terrorism Act, and in granting the order the must considered what the act says.
“To me FG is on point and the order will hold water, whoever he or she is not please should comes out openly and admitted that he or she is a terrorist “, he said.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IPOB proscription: Lawyers pick holes in court’s order

— 21st September 2017

By Lukman Olabiyi   Rights activists and lawyers in the country have continued to pick holes in the order granted the Federal High Court, Abuja, declaring the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) a terrorist organisation. On Wednesday, September 20, 2017, the Federal Government (FG ) through the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN),…

  • BREAKING: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action

    — 21st September 2017

    Non-teaching staff unions of  universities in Nigeria under the umbrella of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) said they have suspended their industrial action. the organisation comprising  members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT). National President of the…

  • NAF destroys more Boko-Haram terrorists camp

    — 21st September 2017

    From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Thursday that it has destroyed several Boko Haram terrorists camps in Borno state with its just concluded exercise, code named “Operation RUWAN WUTA l”. The exercise, the force said, is aimed at inflicting significant injury on the terrorists hideouts and degrade their ability to…

  • Ohanaeze visits Muslim faithful over burnt mosque

    — 21st September 2017

    From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The officials of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Wednesday visited the Ogrute Mosque which got burnt last Saturday to commiserate with the Muslim community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State. The visit came just as the Ohanaeze also received some Arewa youths who brought message of peace to the apex…

  • What Buhari told Trump – Onyeama

    — 21st September 2017

    …says Super Tucano aircraft delivered to Nigeria From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, New York The federal government, has disclosed issues President Muhammadu Buhari discussed with United States (US) President Donald Trump. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama who accompanied President Buhari to the lunch Trump had with select African leaders, said President Buhari took the opportunity to…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share