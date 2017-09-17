The Sun News
IPOB: Owie accuses FG of double standard

IPOB: Owie accuses FG of double standard

— 17th September 2017

National Leader (South-south) of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Senator Roland Owie, has faulted the decision by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to declare the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist group, saying it smacks of double standard.
  Owie, in a statement yesterday, said that the Buhari administration was not walking the way of justice and equity otherwise it should immediately declare Fulani herdsmen, who have continued to kill and maim innocent Nigerians in the north central and southern parts of Nigeria, as a terrorist group.
  According to him, “Now that IPOB has been declared ‘terrorist group’, President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of Nigeria should immediately declare Fulani herdsmen, ‘terrorist group’.”
Owie said that President Buhari has been mismanaging the affairs of the nation and has continued to pretend that “all is well.”
  According to him, “I urge President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to walk the way of justice and equity in handling the affairs of Nigeria and stop pretending that all is well.
  “The gravest mistake of non-equitable administrations all over the world is the denial of wrongdoings on their part.  

Unfortunately for such administrations, they forget that God cannot be mocked.”
Owie stated that everyone should all realise that when those who are supposed to govern well, decide to be “unjust, unfair, and discriminate, they set themselves against God,” pointing out that severe consequences must follow.

Post Views: 19
