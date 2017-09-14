The Sun News
IPOB, others: Osinbajo, IGP Idris in secret meeting

— 14th September 2017

…You are talking nonsense,  IGP replies Gov. Wike

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday, met behind closed doors with the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

It was believed that the meeting centered around the crisis between the Nigeria Army and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in Abia State and some parts of Rivers State.

Speaking to State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting which lasted almost an hour, the IGP said highlight of the meeting “is to obviously ensure that our provision of security in the country is intact.”

Asked to be specific about strategies he was adopting as regards events in the south east, he said all critical stakeholders, including governors of the region were being engaged to find lasting peace.

“Obviously one is to deploy policemen across the country, two we are in touch with the states government, trying to mobilize the political leadership to be able to intervene where necessary on how to lessen the tension in the south east.”

Repeated clashes between Nigerian soldiers and IPOB agitators led by Nnamdi Kanu, had forced Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State to declare a three-day dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state.

The governor had said the state would continue to subscribe to the supremacy of the Nigerian Constitution and work with the federal government to forestall secessionist threats.

The governor also noted that the clash is directly linked to the deployment of soldiers across South-East as part of the rejuvenated Operation Python Dance.

Also, IGP Idris has described as nonsense, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State’s allegation that the reported killing of an operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, during a foiled kidnap operation, last Monday, at Oroazi area of the state was a confirmation that policemen were involved in armed robbery and kidnapping.

In Idris’s words,  “He (Wike) has right to self-expression. You know he is a governor.”

Asked if he was not denying the allegation he replied, “Of course I have to deny that, that is nonsense. I have to deny that.

“If a policeman was killed will you say he was involved in crime? I think you are mixing two different issues. A policeman was killed in Rivers in connection with this IPOB issue, is different from saying policemen are involved in crime. You cannot say someone that was attacked and killed is the one involved in crime.”

When reminded that the governor alleged that the dead policeman was one of the three men that were suspected to be members of SARS who were attempting to kidnap someone and he died in the process, the IGP replied, “Who is the person they were attempting to kidnap?

“I just want you to read between the lines. If you have leaders making sweeping allegations obviously it does not make sense. I don’t want to comment on it.”

Asked what preparation were on ground ahead of October 1st especially with the tension in the land, he replied, “I don’t think there is tension in the country. Which country this Nigeria? No. Nigeria does not have tension. At least you are in Abuja you have gone around there is no tension.”

