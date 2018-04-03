The Sun News
Latest
3rd April 2018 - IPOB opposes proposed amnesty for Boko Haram insurgents 
3rd April 2018 - Looters’ list: Buhari, major beneficiary of Dasuki’s loot – Ex-Jonathan’s aide
2nd April 2018 - Extend school feeding from primary 4-6 – States appeal to Fed Govt
2nd April 2018 - Two injured as soldiers open fire to protect Gombe senator
2nd April 2018 - APC, PDP lack capacity to change Nigeria, Obasanjo insists
2nd April 2018 - UN condemns targeting of civilians in northeast Nigeria
2nd April 2018 - IPOB kicks against FG’s proposed amnesty for Boko Haram group
2nd April 2018 - Army extends Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Taraba for 2 months
2nd April 2018 - Ahead 2019, PDP members defect to APC in Yobe
2nd April 2018 - Abe, others move to reconcile aggrieved APC members
Home / Cover / National / IPOB opposes proposed amnesty for Boko Haram insurgents 

IPOB opposes proposed amnesty for Boko Haram insurgents 

— 3rd April 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has opposed the plan by the Federal Government to grant amnesty to repentant members of the dreaded Boko Haram.

     According to the proscribed IPOB, the plot to grant amnesty to Boko Haram sects is a confirmation that “Boko Haram is part and parcel of the present government.”

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful alleged that  Buhari’s “fundamentalist disposition” was as a result of his deep affinity with the tendencies of Boko Haram. 

Powerful queried the silence  of Ohaneze Ndigbo and South Eastern Governors, who he claimed were complicit in the proscription of IPOB and the invasion of Igboland by troops in the face of the alleged release of insurgents.

“As long as some politicians from  Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt are still divided in their respective  approaches to the issue of Nigeria’s existence, the core north will continue to take advantage of their one Nigeria mindset to perpetuate impunity whilst in government,” Powerful stated.

The statenment read in part: “Journalists should also endeavour to seek the reaction of Nnia Nwodo-led Ohaneze Ndigbo and South East governors that proscribed peaceful IPOB on this issue of Boko Haram amnesty what their take is on the supposed release without trial for killers of Igbo people at Mubi and Madala among others. The groups (Ohaneze Ndigbo and South Eastern Governors) who themselves conspired to invite the Nigerian military to commit mass murder in Afaraukwu Umuahia, Ngwa, Aba and Igweocha (Port Harcourt) should hang their heads in shame.

“The same Hausa Fulani rulers they were desperately trying to please by proscribing IPOB activities are now the same people setting free killers of Igbo people in the north without the courtesy of mere consultation to seek their opinion. Hausa Fulani northern leadership are busy protecting those that killed Igbos in the name of Islam while Igbo politicians and Ohaneze Ndigbo are busy helping the same north to kill their own people who are non-violently fighting for their freedom. Where is the morality in the stance of Ohaneze and South-East governors against IPOB? Let the people and posterity judge them.

“If anything, the proposed amnesty for Boko Haram terrorists is confirmation that the entire information management machinery of this APC government is run on lies by a bunch of shameless liars… Is this not the same Boko Haram they claim to have defeated five times already, how come they are negotiating permanent ceasefire with them? 

“Are we to now believe that Boko Haram was not defeated in the first place after all? It didn’t come to us as a surprise that this Buhari-led APC government is now seeking to acknowledge publicly what they have been doing in secret all along, which is granting early release and amnesty to confirmed killers and terrorists.

“…What this move confirms, even to the most ardent supporters of the government is that Boko Haram is part and parcel of the present government.

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IPOB opposes proposed amnesty for Boko Haram insurgents 

— 3rd April 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has opposed the plan by the Federal Government to grant amnesty to repentant members of the dreaded Boko Haram.      According to the proscribed IPOB, the plot to grant amnesty to Boko Haram sects is a confirmation that “Boko Haram is part and parcel…

  • Looters’ list: Buhari, major beneficiary of Dasuki’s loot – Ex-Jonathan’s aide

    — 3rd April 2018

    •Minister: You’re free to compile your own list Emma Njoku; Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Former president Goodluck Jonathan’s aide, Reno Omokri, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being a major beneficiary of the treasury funds allegedly looted by former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd). Omokri, who was reacting to the ‘looters’ list’ released…

  • school FEEDING nigeria

    Extend school feeding from primary 4-6 – States appeal to Fed Govt

    — 2nd April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Secretaries to Governments of States have appealed to the Federal Government to extend its school feeding programme of National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) to primary four through six.  The feeding programme currently caters to pupils from Primary 1-3. Over five million children in 19 states are now being fed as a result…

  • two injured soldiers fire GOMBE

    Two injured as soldiers open fire to protect Gombe senator

    — 2nd April 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe Two men were allegedly shot and wounded after soldiers drafted to protect Senator Joshua Lidani (PDP, Gombe South) shot into the air to disperse aggrieved youths reported to have prevented the lawmaker from leaving the residence of a traditional ruler in Talasse, Gombe State. Wuse Barde, 40, and Abdullahi Umar, 25, were…

  • OBASANJO

    APC, PDP lack capacity to change Nigeria, Obasanjo insists

    — 2nd April 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday reiterated that neither the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) nor opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the capacity to chart Nigeria on a different course, economically and as a society. He said that, in spite of reforms being undertaken by the APC-led Federal Government and apologies by opposition…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share