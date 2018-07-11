IPOB opens up on peace pact with Ohanaeze

Details have emerged on the recent truce brokered between Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The meeting between IPOB and selected Igbo elders as well as the apex Igbo organisation, Daily Sun gathered was the first of many such meetings that will be held in the next two months to determine an unambiguous strategic approach to tackling the myriad of problems afflicting people of the zone.

IPOB’s Media and Publicity scribe, Emmanuel Powerful, in an exclusive chat with our correspondent described the ongoing dialogue with Igbo leaders and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as one coming at a very critical stage when the might of IPOB was required to address common security challenges facing Ndigbo.

He explained that the group would not like to be seen as exerting undue pressure on those involved in making difficult life-changing decisions that will undoubtedly determine the success or failure of the parley.

Regardless, it was also gathered that the series of meetings will at the end, ventilate and address all thorny issues regarding the role played by certain individuals and groups from the region in the instigation of the murderous Operation Python Dance II carried out by the Nigerian Army in the zone.

Powerful also volunteered that other major issues such as the illegal proscription of IPOB and its terrorist tag dominated the deliberations, disclosing that those that hastily banned IPOB activities in the South East, that precipitated the illegal move by the Federal Government to proscribe the group have been given between now and the next meeting to do the needful.

“It is our conviction that it is immoral and makes a mockery of natural justice for peaceful, non-violent IPOB to be hamstrung in its efforts to checkmate Fulani terrorists by a ban imposed by the same South East governors whose states are under siege.

“The fate of our missing leader, Nnamdi Kanu and his father, Sir Israel Okwu Kanu, the Egwu-Ukwu 2 of Afaraukwu and his mother, Ugoeze Sally N. Kanu were also tabled.”