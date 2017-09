From: Ali Abare, Gombe

President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, is billed to visit Gombe State as part of consultations with the Igbo people as well as meet with relevant stakeholders with a view to bringing lasting peace in the country.

Chief Kenneth Onyebuchi Okuego, Eze-Ndigbo in Gombe State exclusively disclosed to Daily Sun, on Tuesday.

Chief Okuego further disclosed that on arrival, Nwodowould meet with the Igbo people resident in Gombe.

Chief Nwodo is also expected to also pay a courtesy call on Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo.

“Our leader will meet with our people resident here in Gombe. He will also pay a courtesy visit on His Excellency, Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo,” he explained.