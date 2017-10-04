IPOB not grateful to Kalu -Yerima
— 4th October 2017
Leader of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Shettima Yerima has raised concerns over the utterances of members of Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) against former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu.
He described the statements attributed to IPOB officials as unpatriotic and uncivilized, adding that they lack the common sense to come to terms with reality.
Yerima spoke in Kaduna in response to isues raised by IPOB leadership over comments by Kalu concerning Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader.
Yerima said he was surprised that IPOB spokesperson could “extend their traditional ways of insults to even someone like Kalu.”
He said that those who were not vocal when their voices should have been loudest are the true enemies of the society.
He disclosed that it is unfair and unpatriotic that despite the former governor’s efforts in sustaining relative peace we are enjoying today, the IPOB can still be raining abuses on ex-Gov. Kalu.
“A man who has frequently shuttled the North to discuss the safety of his people deserves accolades instead. If they couldn’t contain their pot of insults and decide to extensively extend it to even the ones sticking their neck out on their behalf, it simply shows how irresponsible , ungrateful and unappreciative they can be..”
Commenting on Kalu’s statement on Nnamdi Kanu’s whereabouts and counter claims by the IPOB , Yerima also said “I wonder the reason for such propaganda by IPOB. Even when they said Nnamdi Kanu’s father was missing, a doctor in the Federal Medical Centre confirmed he slumped and was brought for treatment
Meanwhile, IPOB claims they disappeared or the army has them.” he said.
Post Views:
48
Did ipob group ask or send Kalu to any place or for anything? Did Igbos of Biafra send him for anything? Position of Igbos of Biafra is clear, every other thing is a waste of time. It is war- either you fight and defend your native land, your existence under God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states or you lose it. Kalu should be ashamed of himself as an old Bende man. Assholes from far north without fear or respect entered Igboland killed Igbos, entered palace of a king, killed, destroyed things, took them away, and Kalu etc. has mouths to talk- he is insane and have lost dignity of old Bende man. Biafra is now a Sovereign State with interim government. The enemy will vacate Biafran Territorial Sovereign State bleeding death or alive- within the coming days. God Is With Us!!!