The Sun News
Latest
4th October 2017 - Buhari condoles Emir of Dutse over death of AVM Muktar
4th October 2017 - Nurse docked for allegedly stealing phone
4th October 2017 - 2019: Atiku inaugurates Foundation in Delta
4th October 2017 - Reuters reports tension over missing Nnamdi Kanu
4th October 2017 - We’ll eliminate Boko Haram soon – Army chief assures
4th October 2017 - Alleged N30tr revenue fraud: Senate to hand over recalcitrant firms to EFCC
4th October 2017 - Presidency to commercialise State House hospital – Perm  Sec 
4th October 2017 - Badaru writes Jigawa Assembly seeking N12.1b in Supplementary Budget
4th October 2017 - Cholera: Work with traditional, religious leaders, Bagudu urges UNICEF
4th October 2017 - Nigeria set to modernize rail transport
Home / Cover / National / IPOB not grateful to Kalu -Yerima

IPOB not grateful to Kalu -Yerima

— 4th October 2017

 

Leader of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Shettima Yerima has raised concerns over the utterances of members of Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) against former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu.

He described the statements attributed to IPOB officials as unpatriotic and uncivilized, adding that they lack the common sense to come to terms with reality.

Yerima spoke in Kaduna in response to isues raised by IPOB leadership over comments by Kalu concerning Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader.

Yerima said he was surprised that IPOB spokesperson could “extend their traditional ways of insults to even someone like Kalu.”

He said that those who were not vocal when their voices should have been loudest are the true enemies of the society.

He disclosed that it is unfair and unpatriotic that despite the former governor’s efforts in sustaining relative peace we are enjoying today, the IPOB can still be raining abuses on ex-Gov. Kalu.

“A man who has frequently shuttled the North to discuss the safety of his people deserves accolades instead. If they couldn’t contain their pot of insults and decide to extensively extend it to even the ones sticking their neck out on their behalf, it simply shows how irresponsible , ungrateful and unappreciative they can be..”

Commenting on Kalu’s statement on Nnamdi Kanu’s whereabouts and counter claims by the IPOB , Yerima also said “I wonder the reason for such propaganda by IPOB. Even when they said Nnamdi Kanu’s father was missing, a doctor in the Federal Medical Centre confirmed he slumped and was brought for treatment

Meanwhile, IPOB claims they disappeared or the army has them.” he said.

Post Views: 48
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join Export and Agribusiness Club today. Click Here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 4th October 2017 at 2:22 pm
    Reply

    Did ipob group ask or send Kalu to any place or for anything? Did Igbos of Biafra send him for anything? Position of Igbos of Biafra is clear, every other thing is a waste of time. It is war- either you fight and defend your native land, your existence under God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states or you lose it. Kalu should be ashamed of himself as an old Bende man. Assholes from far north without fear or respect entered Igboland killed Igbos, entered palace of a king, killed, destroyed things, took them away, and Kalu etc. has mouths to talk- he is insane and have lost dignity of old Bende man. Biafra is now a Sovereign State with interim government. The enemy will vacate Biafran Territorial Sovereign State bleeding death or alive- within the coming days. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari condoles Emir of Dutse over death of AVM Muktar

— 4th October 2017

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the Emir of Dutse Alhaji Muhammadu Sunusi over the death of‎ Waziri Dutse,  Air Vice Maeshal Muktar Muhammed (rtd), who passed on Sunday at a London hospital. The president sent a delegation headed by his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari. Others on the entourage were…

  • Nurse docked for allegedly stealing phone

    — 4th October 2017

    A nurse, Tinanja Inyang, 46, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing a telephone, valued at N17,000. Inyang, residing at No. 13, Atanda Popoola Str., Alakuko in Agege, near Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty to a charge of stealing. Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Yomi Egunjobi, told court that…

  • 2019: Atiku inaugurates Foundation in Delta

    — 4th October 2017

    Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is currently inaugurating the Atiku Care Foundation, Delta State chapter, in Asaba. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Copy and Paste my N320,000 – N780,000 monthly system. Click…

  • Reuters reports tension over missing Nnamdi Kanu

    — 4th October 2017

    A secessionist leader seeking independence from Nigeria has been missing since an alleged military raid more than two weeks ago left his house in the city of Umuahia riddled with bullet holes, its windows smashed and doors hanging off hinges. The disappearance of Nnamdi Kanu, after the raid the army says did not happen, threatens…

  • We’ll eliminate Boko Haram soon – Army chief assures

    — 4th October 2017

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has again reiterated the determination of the Nigerian Army to wipe out the Boko Haram terrorists group in the shortest possible time. Gen. Buratai said so far, the Nigerian armed forces, through its counter-insurgency operations, had reduced the activities of the terrorists group…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share