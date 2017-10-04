IPOB not grateful to Kalu -Yerima

Leader of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Shettima Yerima has raised concerns over the utterances of members of Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) against former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu.

He described the statements attributed to IPOB officials as unpatriotic and uncivilized, adding that they lack the common sense to come to terms with reality.

Yerima spoke in Kaduna in response to isues raised by IPOB leadership over comments by Kalu concerning Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader.

Yerima said he was surprised that IPOB spokesperson could “extend their traditional ways of insults to even someone like Kalu.”

He said that those who were not vocal when their voices should have been loudest are the true enemies of the society.

He disclosed that it is unfair and unpatriotic that despite the former governor’s efforts in sustaining relative peace we are enjoying today, the IPOB can still be raining abuses on ex-Gov. Kalu.

“A man who has frequently shuttled the North to discuss the safety of his people deserves accolades instead. If they couldn’t contain their pot of insults and decide to extensively extend it to even the ones sticking their neck out on their behalf, it simply shows how irresponsible , ungrateful and unappreciative they can be..”

Commenting on Kalu’s statement on Nnamdi Kanu’s whereabouts and counter claims by the IPOB , Yerima also said “I wonder the reason for such propaganda by IPOB. Even when they said Nnamdi Kanu’s father was missing, a doctor in the Federal Medical Centre confirmed he slumped and was brought for treatment

Meanwhile, IPOB claims they disappeared or the army has them.” he said.