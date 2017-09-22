IPOB: NACAMA calls for establishment of reconciliation ministry

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

National Complementary and Alternative Medical Association (NACAMA) has urged the Federal Government to establish a Ministry of Reconciliation.

National President of the association, Prof. Peter Katchy, made the call yesterday, in Asaba, Delta State, during the opening session of NACAM’s annual conference.

Katchy advocated that the ministry, when established at the federal level, should also be replicated across the states of the Federation, and pleaded that the ministry should be well funded.

“Sequel to internal conflicts and restiveness that have bedevilled Nigeria recently, including political bitterness and rancour, Boko Haram insurgency, religious intolerance, wanton exhibition of hatred, hateful songs and speeches, acerbic insinuations and glaring marginalization, it becomes very imperative to call on the federal and state governments to embark on the reconciliation of the entire Nigeria. This is the first step to keep Nigeria one and secure for the future of the nation,” he said.

Besides, he advised that steps should be taken to encourage youth groups to volunteer in humanitarian activities, relief projects to help victims of disaster and violent conflicts.

“If we teach youth groups to help others, give them the tools to empower themselves and feel that they are part of the national vehicle of humanity, it will be purposeful and meaningful. Youths must be protected by providing them with positive counter-narratives of national ethos and values of which will yield adequate patriotism,” he said.

Katchy advocated the expansion of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity to states, and to include vocational training and skill acquisition as panacea to youths unemployment.

He also urged public and private persons to build ranches with livestock materials to stem the tide of herdsmen/farmers constant clashes.