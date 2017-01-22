IPOB may take up arms —Nnamdi Kanu’s brother

From Okey Sampson, Aba

THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) may be forced to take up arms in its agitation for a Biafra state if what it described as the continued killing of its unarmed and defenceless members continues.

The threat is coming on the heels of the alleged killing of about 11 IPOB members in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, who were said to be celebrating the inauguration of President Donald Trump of the United States of America last Friday.

In a statement yesterday, Prince Kanu, the younger brother of detained leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, reaffirmed that Biafra is an ideology that cannot be crushed, adding that by killing unarmed, defenceless IPOB members, Biafra had not been killed.

“Undeniably, the primary aim of these killings by the Nigerian government is to weaken Biafra and all involved in this struggle for the restoration of Biafra but that is Nigeria’s biggest mistake. For we are highly formidable, unbreakable and indivisible and we get stronger by the day. The entire Biafraland remains spiritually and mentally stable to fight this battle come rain come shine, no matter the tribulation.

“Now, information getting to the IPOB structure looks as if this will metamorphose to arms struggles, for we can’t continue to fold our arms and watch our family members being slain unjustly,” he said.

While calling on the international community to be aware of the renewed killing of defenceless IPOB members by the Nigerian army, Kanu however said those involved in the heinous crime would not go unpunished.