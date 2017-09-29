The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / IPOB leader not in military custody, says DHQ

IPOB leader not in military custody, says DHQ

— 29th September 2017

 

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has denied having the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, in its custody.

The DHQ said on Friday that it has no knowledge of the whereabouts of the IPOB leader.

Defence spokesman, John Enenche, who addressed journalists in Abuja stated that DHQ cannot be held responsible for the missing IPOB leader.

He also denied that military invaded the country home of Kanu’s in Abia State.  He said: “I watched the operations live. I also got first hand information from our men on ground. For the records, Nnamdi Kanu was never taken away by the military.”

IPOB leader went underground few weeks ago after the soldiers executing the second phase of military operation code named “python dance or egwu eke” invaded his home in Umuahia, Abia State.

He is due to appear in court this October for the continuation of his trail.

  Ezekiel Okeke 29th September 2017 at 8:03 pm
    Government Of Biafra will handle the issue soon. Biafra is a Sovereign State from October 1st 2017, Biafran interim government takes effect from October 1st 2017. Biafran capital is Enugu, interim president is Anyim Pius Anyim, currency name is BS- Biafran Shekel. God Is With Us!!!

