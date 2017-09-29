IPOB leader not in military custody, says DHQ

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has denied having the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, in its custody.

The DHQ said on Friday that it has no knowledge of the whereabouts of the IPOB leader.

Defence spokesman, John Enenche, who addressed journalists in Abuja stated that DHQ cannot be held responsible for the missing IPOB leader.

He also denied that military invaded the country home of Kanu’s in Abia State. He said: “I watched the operations live. I also got first hand information from our men on ground. For the records, Nnamdi Kanu was never taken away by the military.”

IPOB leader went underground few weeks ago after the soldiers executing the second phase of military operation code named “python dance or egwu eke” invaded his home in Umuahia, Abia State.

He is due to appear in court this October for the continuation of his trail.